July 29, 2022 - Texas Workforce Commission Awards $247,549 Jobs and Education for Texans Grant to Support Career Training at South Plains College

Date: July 29, 2022

Media Contact: Angela Woellner

Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN - The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) awarded a $247,549 Jobs and Education for Texans ( JET ) grant to support career training at South Plains College. This grant funding will help the college purchase and install automotive service and mechanical training equipment for the Automotive Technology program. The equipment includes automotive gasoline and diesel-powered simulation module vehicles and will enable the automotive faculty to infuse modern simulated vehicle training at the Levelland and Lubbock campuses. The equipment funded through this grant will initially train 70 students and be used to prepare more students in the future through hands-on learning.

“The availability of a skilled workforce is critical to Texas’s economic success, particularly in occupations that the rest of the state relies on to keep moving, like automotive and mechanical service technology,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Through partnership with South Plains College, this grant will help more students benefit from hands-on learning in a critical occupation that can quickly connect them with a good job.”

Through funding provided by the Legislature each biennium, TWC uses the JET grants to defray start-up costs associated with developing career and technical education programs for the public community, state and technical colleges, and school districts. The 87th Texas Legislature added open-enrollment charter schools and the Windham School District as eligible applicants. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Eligible educational institutions can apply for the next phase of JET funding through a competitive grant process or Request for Applications ( RFA ). The RFA solicitation provides information and instructions on submitting a proposal packet. Go to the JET Grant Program webpage to access current and future RFAs or learn more about the program. Interested parties can also email jetgrants@twc.texas.gov for more information.

South Plains College contact: Dane Dewbre, ddewbre@southplainscollege.edu

