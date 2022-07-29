FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27, 2022

CONTACT: Monica Wood, marketing specialist

NCDA&CS Marketing Division

919-733-7417; monica.wood@ncagr.gov

State Farmers Market to host Taste of Summer Event

RALEIGH – The State Farmers Market will host its popular Taste of Summer Event Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with guest vendors, live music, face painting and plenty of fresh farm and seafood products for purchase.



“Taste of Summer really highlights the variety and selection of farm fresh and coastal products available at the market in a fun atmosphere,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Summer is a great time to shop the market because it is the peak season for what is being grown in the state, plus shoppers can find plants, baked goods, jams, honey, meats, sauces and so much more in the retail shops.”



The State Farmers Market is open seven days a week year-round and is located off Interstate 40, Exit 297, Lake Wheeler Road. The market is also home to the State Farmers Market Restaurant and the N.C. Seafood Restaurant.



For more information on the State Farmers Market and other upcoming events, visit the website at www.ncagr.gov/markets/facilities/markets/raleigh/ or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/StateFarmersMarket.



