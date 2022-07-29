Florida to Close Successful HAF Program Registration Ahead of Schedule After Awarding a Nation-Leading $240 Million to Florida's Most Vulnerable Homeowners

Last Day to Register is Saturday, July 30

~ Weekly Update for the Homeowner Assistance Fund,

Week of July 25 - July 29 ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida has led the nation in distributing HAF funds to Floridians in need, and Florida has awarded more than $240 million in total relief, with more than $26 million awarded this week alone, to some of Florida’s most vulnerable homeowners through the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF). Due to the limited funds awarded to Florida by the U.S. Treasury, the HAF program will close registration ahead of schedule, and the last day for Floridians to register for the Florida HAF program is Saturday, July 30.

Due to the volume of registrations received to date, the remaining funds in the program will likely be committed. It is also likely that the one-time allocation of $676 million in program funding to Florida will only be able for homeowners in Tier 1, based on U.S Treasury guidance.

Homeowners that have already been invited to apply will still be able to complete and submit their applications. DEO will continue to expedite processing applications to award relief to vulnerable homeowners until funding is exhausted.

"As we continue to lead the nation, our outreach efforts for HAF in Florida communities have been a tremendous success, and we are now able to close registration for the program ahead of schedule, as we have enough applicants to cover available funding," said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. "DEO remains committed to expediting relief, and we will continue to prioritize Florida's most vulnerable homeowners, based on federal guidance, to keep Floridians in their homes. I encourage those who have already been invited to apply to complete and submit their applications as soon as possible, so they can be eligible for awards before funding is exhausted."

RESOURCES FOR APPLICANTS



For homeowners needing assistance in completing their applications, the Homeowner Assistance Fund Customer Assistance Center (833-987-8997) is available Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Eastern Time), for all inquiries and questions.

Additional resources are available at www.FLHomeownerAssistance.org.



CUSTOMER ASSISTANCE CENTER LOCATIONS

Florida homeowners needing assistance in completing their applications can continue to receive help through the Florida HAF program at one of the eight in-person Customer Assistance Centers. At a Customer Assistance Center, homeowners may:

Upload documentation necessary to complete an application.

Complete and submit an application for relief through the Homeowner Assistance Fund.

Receive an update on the status of a submitted application.

PROGRAM UPDATES FOR THE WEEK OF JULY 25 - JULY 29

Applications

A total of 8,633 homeowner applications have been approved by DEO, representing more than $240 million in awards to date.

24,031 homeowners have been invited to apply but have not started their applications.

18,288 applications have been started by homeowners but have not been submitted.

18,561 applications have been submitted to DEO by homeowners.

Registrations

74,528 eligible registrations have been submitted.

70,318 registrations are Tier 1, and all have been invited to apply for relief.

4,210 registrations are Tier 2.



COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS: GETTING THE WORD OUT

DEO continues to connect with homeowners in Florida communities through through the following outreach efforts:

More than 610 outreach events have been facilitated with:

132 faith-based organizations.

106 community-based organizations.

187 local businesses.

71 local governments.

Additional outreach efforts include:

Partnerships with university campus organizations that focus on community awareness and action through educational, economic, and cultural service activities.

Grassroots outreach efforts such as high-traffic canvassing, information booths, and speaking opportunities

The network of Florida Urban League Affiliates, providing services in 19 counties across the State of Florida, representing two-thirds of the state's population.

PREVIOUS PROGRAM UPDATES

On February 9, 2022, DEO received approval of the state of Florida's Homeowner Assistance Fund Needs Assessment and Plan from the United States Department of the Treasury (U.S. Treasury) to implement the state's HAF program for eligible homeowners. The Needs Assessment and Plan was submitted to the U.S. Treasury on August 20, 2021.

Prior to the approval of the state’s HAF Needs Assessment and Plan, DEO began utilizing 10 percent of the allocated funding to launch the Homeowner Assistance Fund Pilot Program in November 2021, in accordance with U.S. Treasury guidance. The state of Florida was one of 12 states to proactively launch a HAF Pilot Program while waiting for the U.S. Treasury to approve its Needs Assessment and Plan.

On February 28, 2022, DEO initiated Phase 2 of the HAF program by opening registration for prospective applicants. Applicants determined eligible through the registration process are currently receiving unique application links by email to apply for up to $50,000 in assistance.

On June 24, 2022, DEO reached a key milestone – awarding more than $100 million to assist Florida's vulnerable homeowners.

On July 22, 2022, DEO announced more than $213 million in relief has been awarded to Floridians through the state's Homeowner Assistance Fund.

On July 30, 2022, DEO will close registration to assist homeowners who have already completed their registration or are currently applying for assistance through the program.



ABOUT HAF

Florida's Homeowner Assistance Fund is designed to mitigate financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic by preventing homeowners’ mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and displacements, as well as by providing assistance with home energy services, internet, property and/or flood insurance, property taxes, and homeowner or condominium association fees. Eligible Florida homeowners may receive up to $50,000 in assistance.

ABOUT DEO

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity combines the state’s economic, workforce, and community development efforts, expediting economic development projects to fuel job creation in competitive communities and promote economic resiliency. For more information, including valuable resources for employers and job seekers, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org.

