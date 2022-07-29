Press Releases

07/29/2022

Attorney General Tong Statement on $2.37 Billion Agreement With Allergan For Role in Opioid Epidemic

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding a $2.37 billion agreement framework with Allergan and states regarding the generic drug manufacturer’s role in the opioid epidemic.

Specific details of the settlement are still being finalized. Precise state allocations have yet to be announced, although the agreement would follow the same basic allocation structure as previous opioid settlements, including the landmark $26 billion agreement with opioid distributors and Johnson & Johnson. Today’s announcement follows a similar announcement on Tuesday that the states had reached a $4.25 billion agreement framework with Teva.

“Today’s $2.37 billion agreement framework with Allergan, following Tuesday’s $4.25 billion announcement with Teva, will bring billions of dollars into communities nationwide for treatment and prevention and to support victims and survivors. These corporations chose to profit off the preventable suffering and devastation of families across the country, and they must be held accountable. One by one, we will bring every bad actor to justice,” said Attorney General Tong. “These unprecedented recoveries-- on top of Purdue and the Sacklers, the distributors, Johnson & Johnson, McKinsey, and Mallinckrodt-- all drive relief back into Connecticut communities devastated by this crisis.”

Previous Opioid Settlements

Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers: Attorney General Tong announced last March that Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family will pay $6 billion to victims, survivors, and states for their role in the opioid epidemic. Connecticut will receive up to $95 million to support opioid treatment and prevention, and provide aid to victims and survivors.

Distributors and Johnson & Johnson: In July 2021, Attorney General Tong announced an historic $26 billion agreement with pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson to bring desperately needed resources to fight the opioid crisis. Connecticut will receive approximately $300 million as part of the landmark settlement. The first $11 million payment to Connecticut and its cities and towns arrived this month.

McKinsey: In February 2021, Attorney General Tong announced Connecticut had helped lead a coalition of attorneys general from 47 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories in a $573 million settlement with McKinsey & Company. Connecticut will receive $7,513,087.22, which will be used to abate the opioid epidemic.

Mallinckrodt: In October 2020, Attorney General Tong announced a $1.6 billion global settlement framework had been reached between state attorneys general and opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt. The company has since declared bankruptcy. Connecticut will receive $13.9 million.

