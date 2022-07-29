Route 3041 Boyce Road Gas Line Installation Work Starts Monday in Robinson and Collier

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Boyce Road between Ridge Road and Penn Lincoln Highway (Route 22) daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through late September.

Crews from Peoples Natural Gas will conduct gas line installation work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Jessie Gorby at 412-258-4443.

