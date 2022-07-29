I-95 Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing in Philadelphia, Chester, Montgomery Counties

07/29/2022 King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 95 is among state highways restricted in Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia

Monday, August 1, through Friday, August 5, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-95 between the Academy Road Interchange and the Bucks County line for rumble strip installations;

Monday, August 1, through Friday, August 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (City Avenue) between Haverford Avenue and the City Avenue Bridge over the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County for prepping and paving operations; and

Monday, August 1, and Friday, August 5, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, lane closures are scheduled on Lehigh Avenue between U.S. 13 (Ridge Avenue) and Richmond Street for prepping operations. Chester County Sunday, July 31, through Thursday, August 4, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, lane closures are scheduled on Route 926 (Street Road) between Creek Road and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) in Birmingham, Westtown, and Thornbury townships for milling operations;

Tuesday, August 2, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Newark Road between the Delaware State line and Landenberg Road in New Garden Township for paving operations; and

Wednesday, August 3, through Friday, August 5, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, lane closures are scheduled on the ramps at the U.S. 1 (Kennett-Oxford Bypass) and the Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) Interchange in London Grove Township for paving operations. Montgomery County

Sunday, July 31, through Friday, August 5, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Little Road between Route 29 (Gravel Pike) and Township Line Road and on Township Line Road between Little Road and Little Road/Snyder Road in Upper Frederick, Lower Frederick, and New Hanover townships for milling and paving operations;

Sunday, July 31, through Friday, August 5, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 73 (Big Road/Philadelphia Avenue) between the Berks County line and Colonial Road in Upper Frederick, New Hanover, and Douglass townships for milling and paving operations;

Monday, August 1, through Friday, August 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 73 (Big Road/Philadelphia Avenue) between the Berks County line and Colonial Road in Upper Frederick, New Hanover, and Douglass townships for sawing and sealing operations;

Monday, August 1, through Friday, August 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Cheltenham Avenue between Ogontz Avenue and Vernon Avenue in Cheltenham Township for utility adjustments;

Wednesday, August 3, through Friday, August 5, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Finland Road between Geryville Pike and Upper Ridge Road in Upper Hanover and Marlborough townships for milling and paving operations;

Wednesday, August 3, through Friday, August 5, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Germantown Pike between Walton Road and Plymouth Road in Plymouth Township for pipe repair; and

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. Under these resurfacing improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surfaces and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin. Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.


