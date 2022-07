Breast Biopsy Market 2022 | North America held the major share in terms of revenue

Breast Biopsy Market Overview 2030

Breast Biopsy Market Expected to Reach $1,082 Million by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, β€œBreast Biopsy Market,” The breast biopsy market was valued at $658.17 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Breast biopsies are the tests that are used to detect area with an abnormal tissue growth or help in diagnosis of breast cancer. Defects and abnormalities in the cells can be detected with help of vacuum assisted biopsy, core needle, and fine needle biopsy. In addition, assisting the surgeons or radiologist to perform biopsy using specialized imaging equipment, such as ultrasound, mammography-guided stereotactic biopsy helps in advanced and better detection of cancerous or abnormal tissue and cell growth.’

Breast biopsy is a medical technique that helps to examine the suspicious growth region of breast. It helps in diagnosis of irregular growth of cells and tissues in order to determine whether they are cancerous. It takes a sample of breast tissue to discover the growth of breast lumps & other abnormalities and helps in further observation of malignant behavior of cells. It is regarded as a reliable approach for cancer detection.

Key Findings of the Study

The study gives a top to bottom investigation of the breast biopsy industry, with most recent things and future appraisals to explain the imminent investment pockets.

The breast biopsy market forecast is studied for a period of 2021 to 2030.

It gives a quantitative investigation from 2020 to 2030 to engage the accomplices to gain by prevailing market opportunities.

Wide investigation by product type and end user determines the various trends and prevailing opportunities in the different market.

Complete examination of all land regions is given, which assist with determining the main opportunities.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are investigated totally to expect the relentless standpoint of the market.

The factors that surge the breast biopsy market growth are rise in concerns of mammary cancer in all countries, as well as awareness campaigns & screenings done in the favor of the hereditary gene BRCA1 and BRCA 2. Moreover, technological advancements and increased adaptive mammography-guided stereotactic biopsy are projected to provide a significant growth in the near future. Although, the market has benefited from the cultivating research environment, which has contributed in the development of more accurate and minimally invasive procedures for the early identification of mammary cancer. Governments have also tried to create a stable and comprehensive environment for cancer research, which has aided the development of these diagnostic technologies.

The pandemic of COVID-19 has a detrimental impact on market growth. The pandemic had a number of negative consequences for breast cancer biopsy services. Owing to lockdowns in several nations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic facilities were unable to deliver biopsy services. The repercussions of delayed cancer detection owing to COVID-19 were investigated in a study undertaken in the UK and published in The Lancet Oncology in March 2021. The study looked at data from over 100,000 people with breast, colorectal, esophageal, or lung cancer. Owing to the lack of availability to screening services, the study found that 1- and 5-year cancer survival rates are anticipated to be severely reduced as a result of the pandemic

Key Market Segments

By Product

Vacuum Assisted Biopsy

Core Needle Biopsy

Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy

By Image Guided Technology

Mri Guided Breast Biopsy

Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsy

Mammography Guided Stereotactic Biopsy

Ct Guided Biopsy

Other Image Guided Breast Biopsy

