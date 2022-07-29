Food price slightly dropped in supermarket

VIETNAM, July 29 -

HCM CITY – Due to a recent slight drop in gasoline prices, prices of dozens of fresh food products, including meat, fish, seafood, vegetables, and fruits, have been cut by 10 per cent by Big C supermarket.

Some products, such as chicken wings, chicken feet, frozen salmon, and basa fish, are cut an additional 5 per cent when customers buy 3kg or more.

Pork products continue to be sold at market-stabilized prices. Specifically, pork shoulder is sold at VNĐ136,000 per kg; meat chop is sold at VNĐ135,000 per kg; pork leg is sold at VNĐ122,000 per kg.

Similarly, MM Mega Market, Emart, Aeon, Co.opmart, and Satra are offering discounts of as much as 60 per cent for items, with the average discount on food items at around 10 per cent depending on the product and supermarket.

Gasoline prices have dropped by about VNĐ6,000 per liter compared to June, but supermarkets have not received price adjustment notices from suppliers. However, supermarkets are still running promotions to stimulate demand while reducing profits to support customers.

Meanwhile, prices of most items at traditional markets have not decreased, but there are no signs of price hikes either.

Many economic experts said that the decline in gasoline prices still needs to last at least half a month to form a general price adjustment in the market. Therefore, people and businesses should not expect the prices of goods and services to decrease immediately.

At traditional markets in HCM City, such as Vườn Chuối Market (District 3), Nguyễn Tri Phương Market (District 5), and Bình Thới Market (District 11), prices of vegetables, pork, chicken remain high after gasoline prices dropped.

Specifically, lettuce is priced at VNĐ60,000 VNĐ per kg, tomatoes and onions are still at VNĐ30,000-50,000 per kg.

The price of chicken eggs sold in many markets is currently VNĐ44,000-50,000 for a box of 10 eggs.

Minh Ngọc, a trader at Nguyễn Tri Phương market, said that the price of gasoline dropped, but the price of pork in wholesale markets still increased slightly due to a lack of supply. Therefore, the selling price at retail markets remains the same.

Phạm Thanh Hùng, vice chairman of the Board of Directors of Ba Huân Joint Stock Company, told Sài Gòn Giải Phóng (Liberated Sài Gòn) that the reduction in petrol prices helped to cool down freight rates.

However, in the cost structure of poultry eggs, logistics costs account for less than 20 per cent, and fuel costs account for a small proportion of logistic costs. Currently, the price of all kinds of animal feed has been increasing robustly due to the disruption of the worldwide supply chain, so it will be difficult to lower poultry egg prices.

On July 21, gasoline prices fell for the second time this month in Việt Nam.

RON95-III now sells for VNĐ26,070 (a little over $1) per liter following a regular fuel price adjustment by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

E5RON92 gasoline prices dropped VNĐ710 to VNĐ25,070 per liter.

The ministries also brought diesel prices down VNĐ1,740 to VNDĐ24,850 per liter. VNS