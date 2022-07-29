Submit Release
Sacombank Bamboo Airways Platinum co-branded credit card set for launch

VIETNAM, July 29 -  

HCM CITY — Sacombank, Bamboo Airways and Visa will launch the Sacombank Bamboo Airways Platinum co-branded credit card with superior privileges.

To be issued from August 8, the card, besides possessing all the features and utilities of a credit card, will also offer many elite privileges to optimise customers’ benefits when using products and services from Sacombank and Bamboo Airways.

In addition to getting the card for free, holders of Sacombank Bamboo Airways Platinum co-branded credit cards will enjoy privileges such as getting one Bamboo Club loyalty point from Bamboo Airways for every transaction worth VNĐ25,000. The percentage is doubled when they spend on Bamboo Airways services.

The reward points can be used to redeem Bamboo Airways rewards (products/services) such as air tickets, vouchers to business lounges, extra checked baggage, or products/services from Bamboo Club's partners such as Viettel, Grab Rewards, Vin ID, and others.

Cardholders will also have the opportunity to instantly get a premium Bamboo Club membership card to directly use extra services when flying with Bamboo Airways.

As soon as customers get a card, they get the opportunity to become a Gold or Diamond member of Bamboo Club.

As a premium member of Bamboo Club, members will enjoy privileges such as priority check-in at the business counter/priority counter (can go with another passenger), free use of business class lounges, priority in seat selection, extra 10kg of free baggage on flights, and others.

The total value of the incentive package is VNĐ30 million (US$1,288).

Cardholders will be refunded the annual fee for the first year when they spend VNĐ3 million within 30 days from the date of card activation.

Those with qualifying spending levels will also have the opportunity to enjoy lifetime waiver of annual fees.

Many other benefits also await Sacombank Bamboo Airways Platinum cardholders such as foreign currency conversion fee of only 1.8 per cent and global travel insurance worth up to VNĐ11.6 billion.

Sacombank Bamboo Airways Platinum also offers all the regular benefits of an international credit card like spending first and paying later without collateral or interest for up to 55 days, withdrawing cash at millions of ATMs with the Visa logo worldwide with a cash withdrawal limit of 90 per cent of credit limit and making payments for goods and services online or at millions of Visa merchants around the world.

The launch of the co-branded cards marks a new milestone in the cooperation between Sacombank and Bamboo Airways, and seeks to offer added value and quality service experiences to their common customers.

It also opens up many new cooperation prospects between the two to promptly meet the increasing needs of customers for contactless transactions and a comprehensive and closed multi-service ecosystem with international quality services. — VNS

 

