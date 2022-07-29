Submit Release
“A Co-investment Guide for Family Offices” Now Available at ForceFamilyOffice.com

Force Co-investing Guide for Family Offices

This overview of investing with other family offices and shares best practices from decades of experience in helping family offices build generational wealth.

Co-investing is an increasingly significant part of most family office portfolios. We're happy to share what we've learned about these steps with our friends in the family office community.
— Steven Saltzstein

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FORCE Family Office is pleased to present their latest white paper, “A Co-Investment Guide for Family Offices.”

The guide is an overview of investing alongside other family offices and shares best practices from decades of experience in helping family offices build generational wealth. In a recent survey of family offices by Force, over 70% said they were interested in pursuing co-investment opportunities within the next 24 months. This paper is for CIOs of family offices who are looking to develop co-investment relationships, are curious about ways to get started, and what to consider as they evaluate opportunities.

“Co-investing is an increasingly significant part of most family office portfolios. There are steps family offices can and should take to mitigate risk. We’re happy to share what we’ve learned about these steps with our friends in the family office community.” says FORCE CEO Steven Saltzstein.

Family offices interested in receiving a copy of the co-investment guide can do so by requesting one at ForceFamilyOffice.com

About Force Family Office
FORCE is the largest network of family offices in the United States with a substantial and growing presence internationally. In 2021 alone, we hosted more than 150 events and are on pace to exceed that in 2022. Our team is dedicated to helping family offices connect for co-investment, research, education, and philanthropy.

Harvey Briggs
FORCE Family Office
harvey@forcefamilyoffice.com

