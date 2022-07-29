Ankylosing Spondylitis Market 2022 | Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.10% by 2030

Ankylosing Spondylitis Market

The market value of Ankylosing spondylitis market in 2021 was $5390.79 million

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ankylosing spondylitis market size was valued at $5,140.94 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $8,110.59 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030. The ankylosing spondylitis is an inflammatory disease that can cause some of the bones in the spine (vertebrae) to fuse over time. This fusing makes the spine less flexible and can result in a hunched posture. If ribs are affected, it can be difficult to breathe deeply. Ankylosing spondylitis is a complex disorder that can cause some serious complications when left unchecked.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global ankylosing spondylitis market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers market analysis from 2021 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the ankylosing spondylitis market.

A comprehensive analysis of the region assists to understand the regional ankylosing spondylitis market and facilitate strategic business planning and determine prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global ankylosing spondylitis market growth.

The ankylosing spondylitis has no known specific cause, though genetic factors seem to be involved. In particular, people who have a gene called HLA-B27 are at a greatly increased risk of developing ankylosing spondylitis. However, only some people with the gene develop the condition. The ankylosing spondylitis can be diagnosed with physical examination. In addition, MRI and X-ray imaging tests are performed for diagnosis of ankylosing spondylitis.

The ankylosing spondylitis cannot be cured or treated completely but symptoms of disease can be managed with drug treatment and physical exercise. For the management of pain associated with ankylosing spondylitis generally NSAIDs are preferred. In addition, TNF inhibitors, corticosteroids and disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) are used for management of inflammation in ankylosing spondylitis. Furthermore, monoclonal antibodies has been approved for treatment of ankylosing spondylitis.

The growth of the global ankylosing spondylitis market is majorly driven by an increase in prevalence of ankylosing spondylitis. For instance, according to paper published in Scandinavian Journal of Rheumatology, in 2020, titled ‘Prevalence of ankylosing spondylitis in Spain’, the study found that about 7.3% population shows positive screening for ankylosing spondylitis. Furthermore, rise in number of orthopedic hospitals and diagnostic centers boost the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. For instance, according to Definitive Healthcare data in 2020 there are more than 30,500 orthopedic surgeons in the U.S.

dominate during the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of ankylosing spondylitis, presence of key players for manufacturing & development of drugs for ankylosing spondylitis treatment, and well-established infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to an increase in the number of hospitals, and a high population.

The key players operating in the global ankylosing spondylitis market include AbbVie, Inc, Amgen, Inc, Pfizer, Inc, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, UCB, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and Merck & Co. Inc.

Key Market Segments

By Drug Class

NSAIDs

TNF inhibitors

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacy

Retail pharmacy

Online pharmacy

By Key Market Players

AbbVie, Inc,

Amgen, Inc,

Eli Lilly and Company

Gilead Sciences

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co. Inc

Novartis AG,

Pfizer, Inc

Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

UCB, Inc.,

