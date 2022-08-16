Mutual Capital Investment Fund Announces $56.25 million Capital Commitment
Mutual Insurance Industry to Benefit with Access to Growth CapitalWYALUSING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mutual Capital Investment Fund (“MCIF” or the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that it has received a $56.25 million capital commitment from a multi-billion dollar institutional investment manager. The investor has embraced the MCIF strategy that is premised upon raising capital from the mutual community and using that capital to make minority investments in the mutual insurance industry. To ensure that the mutual community has the opportunity to provide the majority of capital, the investor has agreed to limit its participation to 45% of the Fund. Additionally, the investor has indicated a strong interest in providing additional capital as a co-investor should a potential transaction require a higher level of financial support. As a result, MCIF now has the ability to evaluate and lead a mutual investment transaction of virtually any size.
In addition to this substantial investment, MCIF is currently processing commitments from additional members of the mutual community. Based upon activity to date, MCIF is quickly approaching its fundraising goal of $125 million.
To inquire more about MCIF, please feel free to contact:
Jay W. Chadwick 1-570-721-0342 jchadwick@mutualcapitalgrp.com
Jason K. Wolfe 1-216-256-8504 jwolfe@mutualcapitalfund.com
Jeff P. Waldron 1-610-223-8675 jeffrey.waldron@griffinfingroup.com
This presentation is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice or an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security. Offers to sell or solicitations to invest in MCIF are made only by means of private placement memorandum, limited partnership agreement (or other organizational document) and any subscription agreement and in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Jason K. Wolfe
Mutual Capital Investment Advisors, LLC
+1 216-256-8504
jwolfe@mutualcapitalfund.com