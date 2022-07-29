Executive Director My Faith Votes on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast
My Faith Votes is a non-partisan movement that motivates, equips, and activates Christians in America to voteWOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scheduled on next Monday’s livecast is Jason Yates. Yates has over 25 years of proven leadership experience in strategy development, marketing, and product development from Fortune 100 companies.
In 2015, his passion to see Christians act on their faith to make a difference in their communities and our nation led him to leave corporate America and assume the role of CEO of My Faith Votes at its inception.
With Yate’s leadership, My Faith Votes made a measurable impact on Christian voter turnout in 2016 and is continuing to do so by motivating and equipping every Christian to think, pray, and vote.
Yates has served in leadership roles on several non-profit boards, including his role as Chairman of the Board for Club Christ Ministries and Board Director of Governance and Strategic Planning at Junior Achievement.
He has a BA from Carleton College and an MBA in Strategic Management and E-Business from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.
The weekly Truth & Liberty Coalition global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
ABOUT TRUTH & LIBERTY COALITION
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government. [https://truthandliberty.net]
