Increasing Demand for Industrial Catalyst for Manufacturing Ecofriendly fuels Drives Growth 2022-2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Industrial Catalyst Market Size is Projected to Grow USD 19.00 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.0% During Forecast Period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Industrial Catalyst market is forecast to reach USD 26.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing demand for eco-friendly fuels is boosting the growth of the sector. The underlying reason being, with increasing demand for eco-friendly fuels, there has been a growing demand for this catalyst due to its effectiveness in promoting clean fuel, enhancing operational efficiency and addressing fuel standards. Furthermore, there has been growing emphasis on industrial research and expansion of chemical industries, which is also acting as a driving factor for the market growth, wherein this catalysts is used as an accelerating element between two chemical reactions and involves less energy for activation. In various sectors ranging from automotive industry, petrochemical industries, chemical industries, among others, it finds application for emission control.

The COVID-19 Impact: One of the immediate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic is retarding growth of the automotive sector, which would also act as a challenge for the growth of the market. The underlying reason being, the automotive sector is a mentionable arena for application of the catalyst. 78% of the companies have a deficiency of stuffs to operate a full production line. Approximately 80% of the auto supply chain across the globe is associated with China, the epicenter of the pandemic. As of January 2020, the car sales of China dropped by 18%. Until March 11, automotive plants in the region remained closed and have gradually started operating. Thus, such a pulling impact on the growth rate of the automotive sector would act as a retarding factor for the growth of the sector, which would be particularly observed in the first three quarters of the fiscal year 2020.

Top Companies: BASF SE, Albemarle Corporation, Akzonobel N.V., Exxon Mobil Chemical Corporation, Arkema SA, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, The DOW Chemical Company, Clariant AG and I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (Dupont).

Further key findings from the report suggest

In regards to Type, the Heterogeneous Catalyst segment held a significance share of more than 60.0% the in 2019. The market share held by the Heterogeneous Catalyst segment is attributed to various advantages associated with it like ease of separation, reusable and stable, which results in its wide preference among end-users.

In context to Raw Material, the Metal segment held a considerable share of the market of more than 35.0% in 2019. The market share held by the Metal segment is attributed the elevated application of metal like CO-Metal when managing CO and catalyst.

In context to Application, the Petroleum Refinery segment held a considerable share of the market of 35.0% in 2019. The market share held by the Petroleum Refinery segment is attributed to continuous expansion of the automotive sector, rising demand for fuel and elevating refining capacity expansion which is contributing to the market share held by this segment.

In December 2017, BASF had made an investment in á¹¤roda á¹¤lÄ…ska, Polan, wherein the aim of the investment was expanding mobile emissions catalysts site. It aims at providing innovative catalysts solutions for supporting users to meet stringent emission regulation standards.

In March 2017, BASF Catalysts India Private Limited inaugurated mobile emissions catalysts manufacturing site. The site was launched in Chennai, India. The focus of the expansion of upgrading production capacities of the company to support local automakers meet stricter government emissions standards.

The Industrial Catalyst market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered by the market and the application spectrum.

Dilution Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Homogeneous Catalyst

Heterogeneous Catalyst

Biocatalysts

Raw Materials Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Chemicals

Metals

Organometallic Material

Zeolites

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Chemical Synthesis

Petroleum Refinery

Petrochemicals

Others

Key Regions Assessed in the Report Include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Industrial Catalyst report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated through industry experts and professionals. The data has been accrued through authentic sources, including interviews, documents, databases, and other sources to offer accurate insights into the industry to offer beneficial data to the readers and companies.

Key questions covered in the global Industrial Catalyst market report:

What is the expected market size of the global Industrial Catalyst market during the forecast period?

What factors are expected to hamper global Industrial Catalyst market growth over the forecast period?

What key factors are expected to drive global revenue growth between Forecast Period?

Which application segment is expected to dominate other application segments over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Which leading players are operating in the global Industrial Catalyst market?

