Paving Project to Start Next Week on Route 220 in Penn Township, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a paving project is set to begin next week on Route 220 in Penn Township, Lycoming County.

On Monday, August 1, the contractor, American Asphalt Paving Corporation, will begin work on Route 220 between the Lycoming/Sullivan county line and just north of Glen Mawr. Work will be completed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.



American Asphalt Paving Corporation is the primary contractor for this $1.3 million paving project. Work includes paving of the existing roadway, drainage work, guide rail upgrades and line painting. Work is expected to be completed in September of 2022, weather permitting.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

