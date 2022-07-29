Route 2005 Raccoon Run Road Bridge Replacement Begins Monday in Forward Township
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge replacement work on Raccoon Run Road (Route 2005) in Forward Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, August 1 weather permitting.
Beginning at
approximately 7 a.m. Monday, Raccoon Run Road will close to through traffic
around-the-clock through mid-September between Church Hollow Road and River
Hill Road. PennDOT crews will remove the existing steel girder structure and
replace it with a precast box culvert.
Through traffic will be detoured.
Posted Detour
East of the Bridge
From Raccoon Run Road, turn left onto River Hill Road
Turn left onto Pangburn Hollow Road
Turn left onto Bunola River Road
Turn left onto Raccoon Run Road
End detour
West of the Bridge
Motorists should be
prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through
the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s
responsibility.
Motorists can check
conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and
available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts,
traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also
available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by
calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA
website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004
# # #