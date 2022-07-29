Route 2005 Raccoon Run Road Bridge Replacement Begins Monday in Forward Township

​Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge replacement work on Raccoon Run Road (Route 2005) in Forward Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, August 1 weather permitting.

Beginning at approximately 7 a.m. Monday, Raccoon Run Road will close to through traffic around-the-clock through mid-September between Church Hollow Road and River Hill Road. PennDOT crews will remove the existing steel girder structure and replace it with a precast box culvert. Through traffic will be detoured.



Posted Detour

East of the Bridge

From Raccoon Run Road, turn left onto River Hill Road

Turn left onto Pangburn Hollow Road

Turn left onto Bunola River Road

Turn left onto Raccoon Run Road

End detour



West of the Bridge

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.



Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.



MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004

# # #





