Staple Fiber Market Size is Anticipated To Reach USD 267.65 Billion at a CAGR of 3.8% By 2030 | Reports and Data

The expanding garment industry, and increasing demand from the automotive sector have resulted in boosting the Staple Fiber market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Staple Fiber market is forecast to reach USD 267.65 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Staple Fibers can be described as fiber, which can be twisted to manufacture yarn. The increasing use in the textile industry is likely to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The fiber possesses good elasticity, shape retention, wrinkle resistance, exceptional wash & wear performance, washability, and longevity, among others, and as a result, finds extensive application in various types of apparel fabrics. It is used to make fashionable dresses, weather-resistant clothing, and is a preferred material for children’s wear. Polyester staple fiber is frequently blended with other fibers such as cotton, to get the combined benefits of both materials. It provides better tear-resistant as compared to cotton or other materials used in making clothing items. Additionally, polyester staple fiber find widespread application in manufacturing furniture and upholstery as well as it is used in making carpets for residential and domestic purposes, and ropes for residential applications, among others. Such a wide arena of applications would contribute to the growth of the industry.

In regards to region, North America can be seen to occupy a considerable share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to the developed automotive industry and advancing apparel sector that is supporting the expansion of the market in this region.

Top Players: Unitec Fibers, Nirmal Fibers Ltd., Shanghai Polytex Co. Ltd, Legs SP. Zo. O, Xinda Corp, Eijin Fronteir Co. Ltd., Advansa, Sateri International Co. Ltd. , Hubei Botao Synthetic Fiber Co., Ltd., Celanese AG, Zedtex Australia Pty Ltd., and US Fibers.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Staple Fiber market held a market share of USD 178.59 Billion in the year 2019 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.8% during the forecast period.

In context to Product Type, the Woven segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 3.8% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy more than 35.0% of the market by 2027. The increasing demand for thicker work clothes from the apparel sector, like, jeans, coveralls and, the applicability of this type of fiber in manufacturing such thick cloths due to its rigidity, contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In context to Raw Material, the Polyester segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 3.8% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold more than 30.0% of the market share by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the Polyester segment is attributed to the traits of the fibers made from this raw material like, the fiber possesses good elasticity, shape retention, wrinkle resistance, exceptional wash & wear performance, washability, and longevity, among others, which contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In regards to Application, the Apparel industry segment held a considerable share of the market, which held more than 25.0% of the market in 2019, with a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. This fabric is used widely in apparel for pants, jackets, hats due to its traits like comfort, fast-drying, and lightweight features, which contribute to the market share held by this segment.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Woven

Non-woven

Raw Material Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Polyester

Cotton

Cellulosic

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Apparel

Construction

Automotive

Personal Care & Hygiene

Filtration

Home Furnishing

Others

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Staple Fiber market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Staple Fiber market.

The global Staple Fiber market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

