SALLY AVERY BERMANZOHN WRITES A NOVEL ABOUT A NATIVE AMERICAN FAMILY IN THE DEEP SOUTH DURING INDIAN REMOVAL
Author Sally Bermanzohn’s Indian Annie: A Grandmother’s Story, tells of the struggles of a 19'th century Native American family in the Deep South.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Indian Annie: A Grandmother’s Story" is based on historical research and family stories of Sally Bermanzohn’s Alabama ancestors.
President Andrew Jackson’s Indian Removal Law of 1830 forcefully removed Native Americans from their homelands in the Deep South, and marched them to Oklahoma. Indian Annie’s family refused to leave their homeland, instead hiding in the northern hills of Alabama, which became known as “Freedom Hills.” Hard times continued through the 1800s, as those found to be American Indian were forcefully sent to Oklahoma. Then the Civil War brought more death and starvation. Annie and her family faced heart-breaking losses, but they continued to endure by living close to the earth, and working together through good times and bad.
Sally Avery Bermanzohn is a graduate of Duke University, where in the 1960s she participated in movements for civil rights, women’s equality, and against the Vietnam War, and became a community and union organizer. In the 1980s, she and her husband moved to New York, where she went to City University of New York, and received a PhD in political science, and published the book, Through Survivors’ Eyes, From the Sixties to the Greensboro Massacre (Vanderbilt University Press, 2003). She taught at Brooklyn College for two decades. Now Professor Emerita, she lives with her husband and cats in the Hudson Valley.
