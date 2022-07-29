Growing Demand of Hyaluronic Acid for Dermal Fillers Is Significant Factors Drives Market Growth | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Hyaluronic Acid Market Size USD 9,585.7 Million in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 7.2%, Trends – Growing geriatric population

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hyaluronic Acid market is expected to reach USD 16.48 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to growing applications of hyaluronic acid among the end-user industries.

Growing demand for dermal fillers is one of the significant factors influencing market growth. Hyaluronic acid occurs naturally in the human body, with the maximum concentrations in the skin, joints, and eyes. Hyaluronic acid helps in keeping skin hydrated by retaining the moisture in the skin. Injectable hyaluronic acid is deployed for the reduction of the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, facial folds, and to provide volume to the lips, among others. These factors are causative of the increasing market growth.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), from 2015 to 2050, the aged population across the globe will rise from 12% to 22% of the total global population. Owing to this, the incidence of target conditions such as osteoarthritis, among others, is expected to grow and, in return, will boom the market demand. An increase in healthcare expenditure across the globe also supports the adoption of the product.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product type, high molecular weight hyaluronic acid held a considerable market in 2020. It possesses molecules equal to and larger than 1,500 kD and is unable to pass through the skin barrier. Nevertheless, it creates a film with the skin keratin on evaporation, which aids in moisturizing and enhances its elasticity.

By application, osteoarthritis is likely to experience a growth rate of 7.4% in the forecast period. Hyaluronic acid may relieve or lessen inflammation owing to the wearing of the cartilage and bone in joints in patients of osteoarthritis. The injected acid aids to restore lubrication as well as promotes the growth of new bone and cartilage tissues in the joints.

North America contributed to the largest market share in 2020 and is likely to grow at a rate of 6.8% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the North America region is owing to the growth of the end-user industries, such as the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries along with the easy availability of the product in the region.

Key participants include Sanofi SA, Galderma SA, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew PLC, Lifecore Biomedical LLC, HTL Biotechnology, Allergan, Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc., Seikagaku Corporation, and Anika Therapeutics Inc., among others.

In October 2019, Galderma, a leading market player in skin health emphasizing on developing groundbreaking aesthetic solutions, demonstrated Strong Aesthetic Innovation Pipeline with commencement of Seven New Clinical Studies. The company presents an innovative method to study the flexibility and firmness of hyaluronic acid fillers.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

High Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid

Middle Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid

Low Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Dermal Fillers

Osteoarthritis

Ophthalmology

Food Additives

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Online

Offline

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

