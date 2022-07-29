Oleochemicals Market Size to Worth USD 2,093.5 Million at a CAGR of 12.9% By 2028 | BASF SE, Wilmar, Godrej Industries

Reports And Data

Increasing demand for biodegradable products and sustainable solutions are driving the market for oleochemicals.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oleochemicals market is forecast to reach USD 37.12 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rapid growth in the production of kernel oil and palm oil is one of the significant factors in oleochemicals market growth. Reliable, efficient, and cost-effective oleochemical plants are ready to cater to incrementing demands. There is a rise in the acceptance of bio-based lubricants and they are replacing the traditional and synthetic lubricants, which in turn is improving the efficiency of vehicles.

Waste vegetable oils as a low-cost, sustainable, and low-toxicity feedstock are garnering more interests for the production of oleochemicals, which are ideal substitutes for petroleum-based chemicals widely prevalent in the petroleum industry. The compounds resulting from transesterification-epoxidation-sulfonation of waste vegetable oils have great potential as bio-based surface-active agents with extensive application in the petroleum industry. The oleo-surfactant from vegetable oils is gaining attention as an alternative to the costlier and non-biodegradable petrochemical-based surfactants currently in use.

These economic and ecological advantages are responsible for the growing demand for oleochemicals as energy resources and intermediates for manufacturing in industrial chemicals. This is responsible for the renewed research interest in oleochemicals as one of the most cost-effective and widely available substitutes for a number of industrial chemicals and fuels currently derived from fossil fuels.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report: BASF SE, Wilmar International Ltd., Godrej Industries, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries, P&G Chemicals, Arizona Chemical Company LLC, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Cargill Incorporated, and Emery Oleochemicals Group, among others.

Oleochemicals also act as an intermediary in pharmaceutical, rubber, plastic, paint and lubricant industries. The shift in demographics in the industrial structure of plastics, rubber, and surface-active agent industries coupled with transformation in the mode of development are fueling the fatty acids market.

An important advantage of the fatty acid industry is the byproduct glycerin that is automatically generated when fats or oils are hydrolyzed. The amount generated depends on the material, such that, the harder oils generate more glycerin than the majority of softer oils or animal fats.

Short-chain fatty acids can be utilized in multiple industries: personal care ingredients, agrochemical actives, flavor & fragrances, adjuvant ingredients, and food and feed additives. Industrial applications include aerospace, automotive, and industrial lubricants. Medium and long-chain fatty acids find their applications in several sectors, such as emulsifiers, textile chemicals, and plastic and rubber additives.

Oleochemicals are derived from natural sources, including animal and plant fats. The formation of basic oleochemical substances like fatty acids by various chemical and enzymatic reactions. High demand for natural oleochemicals is increasing owing to its easy availability, cost-effective nature, and growing concern for the environment.

The Asia-Pacific region is providing lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of the market. High growth in population, economic development across major countries, and rise in the standard of living are augmenting market demand. Easy availability of feedstock and growing support from the government for bio-based products are also propelling the demand of the market.

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Natural

Synthetic

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Fatty Acid

Fatty Alcohol

Glycerin

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical and Personal Care

Soaps and Detergents

Polymers

Others

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Oleochemicals market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Oleochemicals market.

The global Oleochemicals market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

