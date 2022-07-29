Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,202 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,259 in the last 365 days.

HRW's Biased Allegations Will Not Deter Morocco from Continuing to Build Rule of Law (Official)

HRW's Biased Allegations Will Not Deter Morocco from Continuing to Build Rule of Law (Official)

MOROCCO, July 29 - The biased allegations contained in the document published by the Human Rights Watch (HRW) organization will not deter Morocco from continuing to build the rule of law and institutions and defend rights and freedoms, said Thursday in Rabat, Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas.

After reading this document, published Thursday and which unfortunately undermines the symbols of the Kingdom, it turned out that it is "a compilation of allegations that this organization has the habit of raising against the Kingdom," said Baitas in a statement to the press.

He concluded that the smear against Morocco has reached the point of peddling "unrealistic accusations" against the Kingdom, noting that this document contains "serious accusations to try to turn the partners of the Kingdom against it".

MAP 28 July 2022

You just read:

HRW's Biased Allegations Will Not Deter Morocco from Continuing to Build Rule of Law (Official)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.