Ministry of Justice, UN-Women Join Forces to Promote Gender Equality

MOROCCO, July 29 - A partnership program on the promotion of gender equality in Moroccan legislation and professional practices in the justice sector was signed, Thursday in Rabat, between the Ministry of Justice and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women in Morocco (UN-Women Morocco).

This partnership program, signed by Minister of Justice, Abdellatif Ouahbi and the representative of UN-Women Morocco, Leila Rhiwi, aims to support efforts to strengthen women's access to justice in accordance with international standards and good practices in this area, through the harmonization of the legislative framework with the Constitution and international obligations of Morocco.

Under this agreement, the program also intends to accompany the efforts of the Ministry in the field of institutionalizing gender equality within the justice sector and strengthening awareness of the fight against violence towards women and girls.

On this occasion, Ouahbi said that the signing of this partnership stems from "our willingness to open up to international experiences especially in terms of promoting the situation of women, in order to effectively achieve parity in the field of justice".

"We need a lot of efforts, a deep reflection and a greater boldness to address the issue of women, overcome a set of obstacles that limit the development of women and achieve their ambitions in the professional and administrative fields," he said, expressing the hope that this bilateral cooperation has positive impacts on improving the situation of women.

For her part, Rhiwi said that this collaboration will promote the harmonization of national laws with the international commitments of Morocco, including international conventions in this field ratified by the Kingdom.

MAP 28 July 2022

