Sustainable Athleisure Market 2022 – 2028 : Increasing demand for more fashionable and comfortable clothing and attire

Market Size – USD 83.38 billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.0%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sustainable athleisure market valued at USD 83.38 billion in 2020 and projected to register steady revenue CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Steady market revenue growth is attributable to factors such as increasing preference among millennials for eco-friendly products and fabric offering better comfort. Rising demand and inclination among younger consumers is resulting in various brands launching a variety of high-quality eco-friendly apparel and footwear, which is another key factor driving growth of the market.

Along with younger consumers, an increasing base of working consumers are increasingly adopting athleisure due to shifting trend towards westernized culture at the workplace. In order to leverage rising demand, manufacturers are offering more fashionable, durable, and high-quality clothing. This is expected to boost growth of the market and the trend is expected to continue for the next few years. Additionally, increasing trend towards physical activities such as cycling, yoga, running, hiking, skiing, snowboarding, and sailing that require comfortable sportswear, is expected to support growth of the market to a significant extent going ahead. However, high cost of products, especially across developing countries, is restraining growth of the market to some extent. However, introduction of a wide variety and newer are products in the market is expected to support market growth going ahead.

Top Profiled in the Sustainable Athleisure Market Report:

• PANGAIA

• Vuori

• ABLE

• Outerknown

• EILEEN FISHER

• Hanesbrands Inc

• Adidas AG

Market Segmentation:

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 - 2028)

• Premium

• Mass

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 - 2028)

• Yoga Pants

• Shirts

• Leggings

• Shorts

• Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 - 2028)

• Online

• Offline

Key Takeaways of the Sustainable Athleisure Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Sustainable Athleisure industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Sustainable Athleisure Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Sustainable Athleisure Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

