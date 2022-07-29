Smart Fleet Management Market: Roadways Transportation to Garner at 16.9% CAGR During 2020 - 2027

Smart fleet management market vehicle services and management technology.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Smart Fleet Management Market by Mode of Transportation (Roadways, Marine, Airways, and Railways), Application (Tracking, ADAS, Optimization, Fuel Cards, and Automatic Vehicle Identification), Connectivity (Short Range and Long Range), and Operation (Private and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global smart fleet management market generated $38.24 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $98.65 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Integration of real-time fleet monitoring systems in vehicles, rise in utilization of cloud-based technology for smart fleet management solutions, and enhanced vehicle monitoring and furl management drive the growth of the global smart fleet management market. However, concerns related to prices and cyber security restrain the market growth. On the other hand, better driver and vehicle safety, augmentation of business decision for fleet owners, advancement of intelligence transportation system, and increase in demand from developing countries present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Disrupted supply chains across the world and increased panic in the customer segment are the major consequences of the Covid-19 outbreak on the industry.

In addition, the investments and further projects have been put on hold.

However, the industry is anticipated to witness higher sales momentum for smart fleet technology post covid, due to its operational feasibility to attain safety measure. The roadways segment to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period

Based on mode of transportation, the roadways segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share of the global smart fleet management market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 16.9%from 2021 to 2027. Increasing penetration of the digital technology in the logistics activities and growing trade activities across the globe are the major factors driving the growth of the segment.

The commercial segment to maintain its lead status by 2027

Based on operation, the commercial segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share of the global smart fleet management market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2027. Furthermore, the segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. Cost effective operations eliminate requirement of additional workforce for the fleet owners, which augments the growth of the segment.

Asia-Pacific to dominate the market, North America to grow at a significant pace

The global smart fleet management market across Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019, with nearly two-fifths of the total revenue share. The region is expected to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. In addition, the region is also anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.7 from 2020 to 2027. This is owing to availability of the cost effective technology solutions development and growing rate of trade activities in the region. At the same time, the market across North America region is expected to portray the 16.0% of CAGR

Leading market players

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO CORPORATION

Globecomm (Speedcast International Limited.)

IBM

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Limited

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens

Sierra Wireless.

