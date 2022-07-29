Sukuk Market Report to 2027: A $1,987+ Billion Opportunity – IMARCGroup.com
The global sukuk market to reach US$ 1,987.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17% during 2022-2027.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Sukuk Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global sukuk market reached a value of US$ 767 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,987.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17% during 2022-2027.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
A financial certificate known as a "Sukuk" is one that is issued in Islamic nations to indicate the ownership stake in a portfolio of permissible or existing assets. It provides the investor with evidence of ownership in the underlying asset as well as a number of financial commitments when engaging in trade and other commercial operations. Islamic law forbids the use of traditional bonds in financial transactions and forbids the loan of money with interest payments. As a result, sukuk is utilised as a substitute, which does not show any debt obligation because the issuer uses the certificate's proceeds to buy an asset.
Market Trends:
The Middle Eastern countries' rising rates of urbanisation are what are essentially fueling the global sukuk market. Additionally, the expansion of the market is being further stimulated by the rise in cross-border transactions. In addition, the introduction of a number of supportive policies by government authorities for the establishment of sophisticated Shariah-compliant financial institutions with cutting-edge goods and services is serving as a significant growth-inducing element. Additionally, a number of Islamic banking institutions are looking to form strategic alliances with foreign organisations in order to engage in international trade, which is fueling demand for sukuk. Additionally, growing investments in analytics that may provide clients with a better user experience and personalised options are likely to support the sukuk market throughout the projected period of time due to the widespread use of online transaction models.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC
Al Baraka Banking Group
Al-Rajhi Bank
Banque Saudi Fransi
Dubai Islamic Bank
HSBC Holdings Plc
Kuwait Finance House
Malayan Banking Berhad
Qatar International Islamic Bank
RHB Bank Berhad
Samba Financial Group
The report has segmented the market on the basis of sukuk type, currency, issuer type and geography.
Breakup by Sukuk Type:
Murabahah Sukuk
Salam Sukuk
Istisna Sukuk
Ijarah Sukuk
Musharakah Sukuk
Mudarabah Sukuk
Hybrid Sukuk
Others
Breakup by Currency:
Turkish Lira
Indonesian Rupiah
Saudi Riyal
Kuwaiti Dinar
Malaysian Ringgit
United States Dollar
Others
Breakup by Issuer Type:
Sovereign
Corporate
Financial Institutions
Quasi-Sovereign
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
