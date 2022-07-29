Sukuk Market Report to 2027: A $1,987+ Billion Opportunity – IMARCGroup.com

The global sukuk market to reach US$ 1,987.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Sukuk Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global sukuk market reached a value of US$ 767 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,987.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17% during 2022-2027.

A financial certificate known as a "Sukuk" is one that is issued in Islamic nations to indicate the ownership stake in a portfolio of permissible or existing assets. It provides the investor with evidence of ownership in the underlying asset as well as a number of financial commitments when engaging in trade and other commercial operations. Islamic law forbids the use of traditional bonds in financial transactions and forbids the loan of money with interest payments. As a result, sukuk is utilised as a substitute, which does not show any debt obligation because the issuer uses the certificate's proceeds to buy an asset.

Market Trends:

The Middle Eastern countries' rising rates of urbanisation are what are essentially fueling the global sukuk market. Additionally, the expansion of the market is being further stimulated by the rise in cross-border transactions. In addition, the introduction of a number of supportive policies by government authorities for the establishment of sophisticated Shariah-compliant financial institutions with cutting-edge goods and services is serving as a significant growth-inducing element. Additionally, a number of Islamic banking institutions are looking to form strategic alliances with foreign organisations in order to engage in international trade, which is fueling demand for sukuk. Additionally, growing investments in analytics that may provide clients with a better user experience and personalised options are likely to support the sukuk market throughout the projected period of time due to the widespread use of online transaction models.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC

Al Baraka Banking Group

Al-Rajhi Bank

Banque Saudi Fransi

Dubai Islamic Bank

HSBC Holdings Plc

Kuwait Finance House

Malayan Banking Berhad

Qatar International Islamic Bank

RHB Bank Berhad

Samba Financial Group

The report has segmented the market on the basis of sukuk type, currency, issuer type and geography.

Breakup by Sukuk Type:

Murabahah Sukuk

Salam Sukuk

Istisna Sukuk

Ijarah Sukuk

Musharakah Sukuk

Mudarabah Sukuk

Hybrid Sukuk

Others

Breakup by Currency:

Turkish Lira

Indonesian Rupiah

Saudi Riyal

Kuwaiti Dinar

Malaysian Ringgit

United States Dollar

Others

Breakup by Issuer Type:

Sovereign

Corporate

Financial Institutions

Quasi-Sovereign

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

