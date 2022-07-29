Launch of Dubai's first football fans only hotel experience
The Palm Dubai hotel with return flights to Qatar
This is a completely new addition to the Dubai hospitality landscape, and we are collaborating with the official partners of the FIFA World Cup 2022™, to make this a unique and immersive experience.”DUBAI, UAE, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Expat Sport hotel experience is taking place from 21st November to 18th December to coincide with the world’s largest football event taking place in the region, the Football Fans Dubai Experience, is for supporters wanting to base themselves in the Emirates. The package includes daily flights to Qatar for guests attending the live games, free shuttle buses to Dubai fan zones and a convenient, on-site sports bar to watch the matches.
Sue Holt, Executive Director, Expat Sport said ‘This is a completely new addition to the Dubai hospitality landscape, and we are collaborating with the official partners of the FIFA World Cup 2022™, to make this a unique and immersive experience for our guests. As a specialist sports tour operator, we fully understand the travel needs of football supporters which can be quite specific compared to general holiday makers. There will be international fans who are coming to this region for the first time so being in a relaxed environment, with other like-minded individuals, in a stunning location on The Palm Dubai should make this an enjoyable and unforgettable holiday.’
Fans staying at the hotel will receive supporter welcome packs, tickets and discounts to Dubai based fan zones and enjoy sports challenges and competitions during their stay. The on-site sports bar will be transformed into a Budweiser fan zone, the official beer of the FIFA World Cup 2022™, with special guests popping in throughout the tournament.
The Football Fans Dubai Experience will be hosted at the NH Dubai The Palm, a premium hotel on the West Bay side of the Palm Jumeirah with breath-taking views of the Arabian Sea, Marina skyline and the Dubai Eye. The property has a rooftop infinity pool, spacious rooms, a pool, gym, all day dining restaurant, and an in-house sports bar. Expat Sport is offering 4-8- and 12-night packages which include twin/double hotel accommodation, buffet breakfast, return flight to Doha with free airport transfers to Dubai airport (DWC) and free shuttle bus to Dubai fan zones. This unique package is being offered to football fans and sports tour operators globally including members of the International Sports Travel Agencies Association (istaa.org).
Expat Sport For bookings, please contact Rukma@ExpatSport.com
About Expat Sport
Established in the UAE 2009, Expat Sport LLC is a leading sports tourism agency for the GCC region. It provides both inbound and outbound specialist services relating to major sporting events including flights, official hospitality tickets, accommodation & transfers. Working across sports with its most popular being football, rugby, cricket and golf, each member of the Expat Sport team is a sports fan so understand the unique needs of our customers. www.ExpatSport.com
For more information or interviews please contact: Fletcher@ExpatSport.com / Sue.Holt@ExpatSport.com +971 50 1041248.
