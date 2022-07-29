Global Flanges Market Expected to Reach $7.39 Bn by 2031 | Analysis, Growth & Forecast

Global Flanges Market Insight

GLobal flanges market size was valued at $4.50 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.39 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flanges Market by Type (Slip-on, Socket Weld, Threaded, Others), by Material (Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Aluminum, Others), by Industry Verticals (Automotive, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, HVAC, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

In 2021, Asia-Pacific dominated the global flanges market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 38% share of the global market. A flange is a medium for connecting pipes, valves, pumps and other equipment in order to form a piping system. In addition, it provides easy access for inspection, cleaning or modification. Flanges are usually welded or screwed. Flanged joints are made by bolting together two flanges with a gasket between them to provide a seal.

Download PDF Sample Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11078

The implementation of control technologies has assisted in reducing the wastage of liquids passing through the pipes and valves that result in reduction of costs, which in turn drives the flanges market growth. In addition, the focus on increasing the production of oil & gas in North America has created a high demand for flanges in the region. The investments for extraction of oil & gas have propelled substantially, which has led to infrastructural development. This is expected to create massive demand for flanges, which in turn is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is the largest contributor in the global flanges market share during 2021. In North America, U.S. and Canada are the largest consumers of flanges within the region and have strong trade relations with manufacturing countries in the Europe and LAMEA. However, the market has lucrative growth opportunities in China and India, which are likely to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. This is due to low material costs and extensive growth in industrial infrastructure during the past years.

The global flanges market segmented on the basis of type, material, industry verticals and region. On the basis of type, it is further classified into slip-on, socket weld, threaded and others. By material, it is divided into stainless steel, carbon steel, aluminum and others. Based on industry verticals, it is categorized into automotive, oil and gas, manufacturing, HVAC and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Key findings of the study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global flanges market trends and dynamics.

Depending on type, the others segment was the largest revenue generator in 2021.

By material, the others segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

Based on industry verticals, the oil & gas segment dominated the market in 2021.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global fanges market throughout the study period.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the global flanges market outlook.

The global flanges market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

Key Market Players

AFG Holdings, Inc.

Coastal Flange, Inc.

Flanschenwerk Bebitz GmbH

General Flange & Forge LLC

Hitachi

Kerkau Manufacturing

Kohler Corporation

Mass Global Group

METALFAR Prodotti Industriali S.P.A.

Outokumpu Armetal Stainless Pipe Co. Ltd (OASP)

Pro-Flange

Qontrol Devices, Inc.

Saini Flange (p) ltd.

Sandvik AB

Simtech Process Systems

SSI Technologies, Inc.

Texas Flange

