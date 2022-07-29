Global Ethylene Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Ethylene Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Global Ethylene Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the ethylene market drivers, restraints, size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ethylene Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ethylene market is expected to grow to $161.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%. During the historic period, increased demand for polythene products contributed to the ethylene market’s growth.

The ethylene market consists of sales of ethylene and its related services. Ethylene is an acyclic hydrocarbon, used in the manufacture of polymers such as polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polystyrene (PS) as well as fibers and other organic chemicals.

Global Ethylene Market Trends

The ethylene-producing companies are investing in ways to develop bio-based green polyethylene compounds which is predicted to be one of the key ethylene market trends. These plastics are easy to produce, consume less energy, and offer the same versatility as chemically synthesized plastic. Following the trend, Braskem, a Brazil-based biopolymer producer, partnered with LEGO Group, a Danish toy production company, to supply it with I’m greenT polyethylene. I’m greenT polyethylene is a plastic made from sugarcane that is 100% recyclable and contributes to the reduction of greenhouse gases.

Global Ethylene Market Segments

The global ethylene market is segmented:

By Feedstock: Naphtha, Ethane, Propane, Butane, Others

By Application: Polyethylene, Ethylene oxide, Ethylene benzene, Ethylene dichloride, Vinyl Acetate, Alpha Olefins

By End-User Industry: Packaging, Automotive, Construction, Agrochemical, Textile

By Geography: The global ethylene market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Ethylene Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ethylene market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the ethylene global market, ethylene global market share, ethylene global market segments and geographies, ethylene global market players, ethylene global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The ethylene global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Ethylene Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AkzoNobel, BASF SE, Borealis, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, China Petrochemical Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Clariant, Dow Chemical, Equistar Chemicals, and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

