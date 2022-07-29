Global Recreational Boating Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Recreational Boating Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Recreational Boating Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the recreational boating market size is expected to reach $38.03 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.59%. According to the recreational boating market forecast, the growing tourism industry will propel the recreational boating industry growth.

The recreational boating market consists of sales of recreational boating activities by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for leisurely, fun, and pleasure activities of traveling on water in a boat. A recreational boat, often known as a "commercial boat," is any vessel that is capable of self-propelled movement and is primarily employed for enjoyment, fishing, or commercial purposes. Such vessels may be utilized for residential purposes on occasion, but they are not employed for long-term residential use.

Global Recreational Boating Market Trends

New product development is a key trend gaining popularity in the recreational boating market. Companies are developing new products to support the recreational boating market. New product launches help players by expanding their product portfolio, acquiring new customers, and enhancing their market presence. For instance, in June 2021, Sunseeker, a UK-based company specializing in making luxury motor yachts, launched their new 100 yacht, which features a master suite, private bow terrace, sunbathing hideaways, and luxurious furnishings. The yacht is powered by the best engines, MTU 12V 2000 M96X and MTU 16V 2000 M96L, and it can also accommodate smaller jet boats for water activities. This new model boasts several industry-first features and entertainment possibilities, including an open-plan bow to stern entertainment flybridge and a king-stateroom with private access to the bow terrace.

Global Recreational Boating Market Segments

By Boat Type: Yachts, Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables, Others

By Engine Placement: Outboards, Inboards, Others

By Material Type: Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel, Others

By Boat Size: Up to 20 Ft., 21 Ft. to 35 Ft., 36 Ft. to 50 Ft.

By Activity Type: Cruising, Water Sports, Fishing

By Geography: The global recreational boating market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Recreational Boating Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides recreational boating global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global recreational boating market, recreational boating global market share, recreational boating global market segments and geographies, recreational boating market players, recreational boating market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The recreational boating market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Recreational Boating Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Azimut Benetti Group, Brunswick Corporation, Groupe Beneteau, Sunseeker International Limited, Hobie Cat Company Inc., White River Marine Group, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., American Sail Inc, Marine Products Corporation, Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc, Polaris Inc, Ferretti, Princess, MacGregor, Hunter, Maverick Boat Group Inc. (Malibu Boats), Baja Bound Insurance Services Inc, Catalina Yachts, Grady-White Boats Inc, Chaparral Boats Inc. (Marine Products Corporation), Edenton Boatworks LLC, Baja Marine, Bayliner, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Carnival Corporation & plc, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

