Europe Nonwoven Products Market 2022 driven by increase in developments in nonwovens production technology

Europe Nonwoven Products Market

The market value of Europe Nonwoven Products Market in 2018 is $1,631.91 million.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe Nonwoven Products Market by Product (Gown, Drapes, Sets, Scrub Suit, Coverall, Cap, Shoe Cover, and Others) and End User (Medical and Open): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2025

The Europe nonwoven products market size was valued at $1,529 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,940 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2025.

Medical nonwoven products are used in prevention of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) and management of incontinence conditions among patients. The medical nonwoven products are gaining more preference over medical woven, as they offer better comfort and provide raised resistance to contamination at a cheaper cost. Medical nonwoven products are usually clean, moisture repellent, antibacterial, and solvent absorbent. Nonwoven products can offer material with particular characteristics such as resilience, absorbency, softness, strength, and elasticity. Medical nonwovens are either made up of linen, cotton, or of synthetic materials such as polyester, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polypropylene, and others. There are different types of nonwoven products available in the market, which include gown, drapes, sets, scrub suit, coverall, cap, shoe cover, and others. The medical nonwoven products are commonly used in surgical procedures, serving as a barrier to microorganisms, and avoid cross contamination.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on January 30, 2020 declared COVID-19 outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. COVID-19 has affected around 210 countries across the globe. The nonwoven manufacturers are expanding their production capacity to manufacture medical nonwoven products in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rise in the number of cases in Europe and the surge in need for healthcare workers are expected to drive the demand for nonwoven products and disposable hospital supplies. Thus, COVID-19 infection uplifted growth and opportunities for manufacturers of nonwoven products during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Gown

Drapes

Sets

Scrub Suit

Coverall

Mask

Cap

Shoe Cover

Others

By End User

Medical

Open

Segment review

Presently, on the basis of product, the sets segment is the major revenue contributor, and is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This major revenue contributor is attributed to the advantage of availability of customized sets as per the type of surgeries, rise in demand for nonwoven sets, and increase in number of surgeries. However, the scrub suit segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate during the forecast years owing to high usage of these scrub suit during surgical procedures coupled with surge in awareness about HAIs (Hospital Acquired Infections). For instance, several government initiatives to control HAIs support the use of medical nonwoven products, such as disposable patient scrub suit that help reduce the spread of HAIs.

Key Market Players

3M COMPANY

ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION

B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

CARDINAL HEALTH

Freudenberg & Co. KG

HARTMANN GROUP

INVESTOR AB (MÖLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE AB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

MEDLINE INDUSTRIES, INC.

Zarys International Group

Depending on end user, the medical segment is the major shareholder in the Europe nonwoven products market and exhibits fastest growth from 2021 to 2025, owing to increase in preference among individuals for hospitals, owing to availability of advanced equipment and healthcare facilities. Moreover, availability of number of advanced hospitals, presence of skilled professional, large number of surgical procedures performed in hospitals, and wide usage of medical nonwoven products are anticipated to drive the growth of the segment.

The key players profiled in this report include 3M Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Hartmann Group, Investor AB (Mölnlycke Health Care AB), Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., and Zarys International Group.

