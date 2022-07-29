Pervious Pavement Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast till 2028

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pervious pavement market is forecast to reach USD 25.52 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization will also drive the demand for pervious pavement during the forecast period.

Previous pavement does not require expensive specialty equipment. The grids used are pallet-sized and light in weight, making it easy to cover large areas in a short time. Due to the strength of these grids, the floors have the capability to withstand heavy equipment and loads. The pavements can withstand heavy equipment such as wheel backhoes, loaders, forklifts, dump trucks, and 18-wheelers easily, owing to its surface joints, which make it flexible. Permeable pavements do not break due to expansion and contraction, and it is less likely to be damaged and form potholes. These pavement grids are made from environment-friendly recycled materials, which reduces the amount of waste in the system. They also reduce the energy required to acquire new materials. They can even be recycled at the end of their lifespan.

Pervious pavement is less expensive and is much less labor-intensive. The fill materials can be obtained from local sources, reducing transportation costs. Moreover, the paving grids are made from lightweight plastic, reducing the shipping costs as well. These pavements can be used for temporary parking, and the fill material can be hauled away or reused elsewhere. Temporary roads that protect the soil during construction or drilling operations can also be constructed. They allow any water that accumulates to drain through the surface and into the ground. This helps to prevent flooding and enables any aquifers in the area to replenish naturally.

Key participants include BASF SE; Balfour Beatty PLC; Cemex; Boral Ltd.; Chaney Enterprises; Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.; LafargeHolcim Ltd.; CRH PLC; UltraTech Cement Ltd., and Raffin Construction Company Sika AG; among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Among the material types, the pervious concrete accounts for the largest market share of ~35% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to grow further with the highest rate of 5.9% during the forecast period. Pervious concrete provides high porosity, which makes it suitable for various concrete flatwork purposes. Pervious concrete is one of the most sustainable and environment-friendly construction elements. They decrease the overflow of rainwater from the paved areas. Moreover, it also reduces the operational costs and infrastructure expenses, thus making it the most economical choice of material for the construction of pavements.

• Some applications of pervious concrete pavement include light traffic areas, parking areas, pedestrian walkways, greenhouses, residential streets, and decks of tennis courts, swimming pool, patios, & drains.

• The European region held the largest market share of ~30% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, owing to the region’s rapid expenditure in construction and infrastructure, particularly in UK, Germany, and France. Moreover, the region is more focused on research and development of sustainable, energy-efficient, and environmentally-friendly technologies in the construction industry, which will escalate the demand for pervious pavement throughout the forecast period.

• The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global pervious pavement market on the basis of product type, material type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Hydrological

• Structural

Material type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Pervious Concrete

• Permeable Interlocking Concrete Pavers (PICP)

• Porous Asphalt

• Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Floors

• Hardscape

• Others

Regional Market Segmentation:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

