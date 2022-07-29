Global Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Propylene-Petrochemical Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, restraints, size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Propylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the propylene-petrochemicals market size is expected to grow to $117.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%. According to the propylene-petrochemicals market forecast, the propylene market is expected to benefit from growth in the automobile industry during the forecast period.

The propylene-petrochemical market consists of sales of propylene gas and its related services used in various industry verticals such as automotive, construction, and packaging industries. Propylene is a building block for the addition polymer, poly (propane), and is also used in the manufacturing of epoxy propane and propanol.

Global Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Trends

Propylene-petrochemicals industry trends include companies adopting on-purpose propylene production technologies to produce propylene as a sole product but not as an alternate or co-product. On-purpose propylene technology refers to a modified version of the traditional fluid catalytic cracking unit which increases propylene yield to 20% more than the actual output. Traditional sources for propylene which include steam crackers and oil refineries yield less propylene as a derivative or co-product due to a shift in feedstocks from naphtha to ethane. To meet the increased demand for propylene, petrochemical companies are investing to develop on-purpose technologies to accelerate the shortfall of propylene production. Major on-purpose technologies include propane dehydrogenation, methanol-to-olefins/methanol-to-propylene (MTO/MTP), high-severity fluidized catalytic cracking (HS-FCC), coal-to-olefins/coal-to-propylene (CTO/CTP) and gas-to-olefins (GTO). For Instance, major companies adopting this technology include, BASF, Dow Chemical, ExxonMobil Chemical, and Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Co (SIDPEC).

Global Propylene-Petrochemicals Market Segments

The global propylene-petrochemicals market is segmented:

By Type: Homopolymer, Copolymer

By Application: Injection Molding, Fiber and Raffia, Film and Sheet, Blow Molding

By End-User Industry: Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Textile, Others

By Geography: The global propylene-petrochemicals market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Propylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides propylene-petrochemicals market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the propylene-petrochemicals global market, propylene-petrochemicals market share, propylene-petrochemicals market segments and geographies, propylene-petrochemicals global market players, propylene-petrochemicals market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The propylene-petrochemicals market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Propylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AGC Chemicals, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), China Petrochemical Corporation, Dangote Industries Ltd, Eni SpA, Enterprise Products Partners L.P, and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

