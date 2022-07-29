Meat Snacks Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 13.4 Billion Globally By 2027

Meat Snacks Market

The global meat snacks market reached a value of US$ 8.7 Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market exhibiting a CAGR of 7.40% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Meat Snacks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on meat snacks industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global meat snacks market reached a value of US$ 8.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.47% during 2022-2027.

Meat snacks are ready-to-eat (RTE) food variants made using dried and dehydrated animal-derived raw materials blended with several flavorings and seasonings. The raw materials are processed into various forms during preparation, such as slabs, strips, shreds, rinds and nuggets. Meat snacks are rich in proteins, iron, zinc, choline, vitamin B12 and omega-3 fatty acids that help in maintaining a balanced diet and energy levels in the human body.

Market Trends:

The increasing demand for healthy and convenient snacking items on account of hectic work schedules and inflating disposable incomes are primarily driving the global meat snacks market. Moreover, the growing preferences for premium meat snacks that are processed with lamb, grass-fed beef, coho salmon, wild boar, pasture-raised venison, and chicken is also contributing to the market growth. Besides this, numerous key manufacturers are introducing gluten-free and low sugar variants with zero additives and preservatives. They are also incorporating herbs to introduce innovative flavors using curry, rosemary, basil, chipotle, kimchi and adobo in meat snacks to expand their existing consumer base. All the above-mentioned factors are anticipated to further propel the market growth during the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Bridgford Foods Corporation

• Conagra Brands Inc.

• General Mills Inc.

• Hormel Foods Corporation

• Jack Link's LLC

• Monogram Food Solutions LLC

• Nestlé S.A.

• Meatsnacks Group Ltd.

• Tyson Foods Inc.

• Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks Inc

Meat Snacks Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, source, flavor and distribution channel.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

• Jerky

• Sticks

• Sausages

• Others

Market Breakup by Source:

• Pork

• Beef

• Poultry

• Others

Market Breakup by Flavor:

• Original

• Teriyaki

• Peppered

• Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

