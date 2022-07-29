Clear Aligners Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 34% Through 2026

Clear Aligners Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Clear Aligners Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Clear Aligners Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the clear aligners market size is expected to grow from $2.18 billion in 2021 to $2.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1%. The global clear aligner market size is expected to grow to $9.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 34.3%. The rising prevalence of dental malocclusion across the world is the major factor responsible for the clear aligners industry growth.

The clear aligners market consists of revenue generated from the sales of clear aligners, by the companies that manufacture them. Clear aligners are orthodontic devices that are used to align and straighten the teeth by using force to regulate their movement.

Global Clear Aligners Market Trends

Dental 3D printing is an emerging technology in the clear aligners market. 3D printing has many applications in the dental industry which include bridge models, surgical guides, clear aligners, and dentures. However, clear aligner manufacturing is the most common use of dental 3D printing, as it helps in designing clear aligners cost-effectively. The majority of clear aligners manufacturers are currently using 3D-printed molds for manufacturing clear aligners.

Global Clear Aligners Market Segments

The global clear aligners market is segmented:

By Product: Ceramic Braces, Clear Aligners, Lingual Braces

By Material Type: Polyurethane Plastic, Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG), Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Dental and Orthodontic Clinics

By Geography: The global clear aligners market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s Clear Aligners Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Align Technology, Henry Schein, Institut Straumann, The 3M Company, Danaher Corporation (Ormco Corporation), Dentsply Sirona, Scheu Dental, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, TP Orthodontics, and K-Line Europe.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

