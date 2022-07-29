Digital Asset Management Market: Technical Signs Point Higher Growth In Coming Years, Report - Allied Market Research

Digital Asset Management Market

Rise in need to meet the regulatory compliance and efficient data integration are estimated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased need for collaborative digital workflow especially for marketing applications has encouraged end-user industries to invest on enhanced digital asset management solutions and services. The global digital asset management market was valued at $1,928 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $5,287 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2017 to 2023.

The service segment is projected to grow at the CAGR of around 18% during the forecast period. Increase in demand for enhanced content management solutions and rise in competition among end-user organizations globally are anticipated to boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Key market players such as - ADAM Software NV, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard (HP), IBM Corporation, Northplains Systems, Opentext Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Widen Enterprises.

The IT segment dominated the market in 2016, whereas the marketing segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. This is attributed to growth in adoption of real-time digital asset management solutions among marketing departments of end-user industries to assist sales department with up-to-date content.

Region wise, North America dominated the market, in terms of expenditure on digital asset management solutions and services, owing to high penetration of digital technologies among end-user industries. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 16%, owing to increase in awareness among end-user industries about benefits of adoption of digital asset management solutions.

Segmental analysis of the market is provided in both qualitative and quantitative aspects. This aids the clients in identifying the most lucrative segment to go on with investments, on the basis of a complete backend analysis concerning the segmental presentation, coupled with brief salutation of the operating organizations and their important developmental activities.

The market numbers are verified by means of numerous data triangulation techniques. Additionally, reliable industry journals, accurate press releases from trade association, and government websites have also been revised for producing exclusive industry insights.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

