Blood Group Typing Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Blood Group Typing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the blood group typing market size is expected to grow from $2.15 billion in 2021 to $2.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The global blood group market is expected to grow to $3.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.0%. An increasing number of blood donations and transfusions drove the blood group typing market has contributed to the blood group typing industry growth.

The blood group typing market consists of the sale of blood group typing products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide blood group type details that are derived from certain tests. Blood group typing is a method that tells the type of blood a person has and it is done so that a person can safely donate blood or receive a blood transfusion.

Global Blood Group Typing Market Trends

Technological advancements such as automated technologies for blood typing gaining traction in the blood group typing market. Major companies in the market are focusing on the introduction of a new type of test based on innovative techniques that offer results in low turn-around time, with improved accuracy and efficiency.

Global Blood Group Typing Market Segments

The global blood group typing market is segmented:

By Test Type: Antibody Screening, Cross-Matching Tests, ABO Tests, Antigen Typing, HLA Typing

By Product: Instruments, Reagents and Kits

By Technique: Serology Tests, Molecular Tests

By End-User: Hospital Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories and Blood Banks

By Geography: The global blood group typing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s Blood Group Typing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Grifols, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Immucor Inc, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Quotient, BAG Health Care GmbH, AXO Science, Agena Bioscience, Merck KGaA, and Beckman Coulter Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

