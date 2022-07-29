Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the alcoholic beverages market size is expected to grow from $508.87 billion in 2021 to $560.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The alcoholic beverage market is expected to grow to $802.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.4%. The companies in this market are expected to benefit from rising demand for an alcoholic beverages products due to the rising population, during the forecast period.

The alcoholic beverages market consists of sales of alcoholic beverages by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce alcoholic beverages through the fermentation process and that produce distilled alcoholic beverages. The companies in the alcoholic beverages industry process raw materials into alcoholic beverages, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Trends

Alcoholic beverage manufacturers are now offering ready-to-mix hybrid beverages to cater to changing consumer tastes and preferences. Hybrid beverages are a blend of alcoholic drinks from multiple beverage categories. They are prepared by using unique flavor combinations, ingredients, and production methods from multiple drinks.

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Segments

By Type: Beer, Wine and Brandy, Spirits

By Distribution Channel: Off-Trade Channels, On-Trade Channels

By Category: Mass, Premium

Subsegments Covered: Ales, Lagers, Stouts and Porters, Malts, Wine, Brandy, Whiskey, Vodka, Rum, Tequila, Gin, Other Spirits

By Geography: The global alcoholic beverages market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides alcoholic beverages global market overviews, alcoholic beverages industry analysis and forecasts market size and alcoholic beverages market growth, alcoholic beverages global market share, alcoholic beverages global market segments and geographies, alcoholic beverages global market trends, alcoholic beverages global market players, alcoholic beverages market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The alcoholic beverages market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Anheuser-Busch InBev sa/nv, Heineken N.V., Diageo plc, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, The Molson Coors Brewing Company, kirin holdings co ltd, Constellation Brands, Pernod Ricard, Carlsberg Breweries Group, Thai Beverage public co.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

