Cloud-Based VDI Market to Exhibit US$ 14.4 Billion during 2022-2027 | CAGR 16.27%

Cloud-Based VDI Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cloud-Based VDI Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global cloud based vdi market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global cloud-based VDI market reached a value of US$ 5.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.27% during 2022-2027. Cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is a cloud computing technology used by organizations to build a virtualized desktop environment on a remote server. It involves the use of a cloud-based storage system through which specific desktop images that are run within virtual machines (VMs) are delivered to end-points, such as mobile devices or personal computers, over a centralized network. Cloud-based VDI technologies provide numerous benefits, including device portability, cost-efficiency, enhanced security, etc. They allow users to interact with the operating system and its applications in real-time. As a result, Cloud-based VDI solutions find extensive application across several sectors, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), healthcare, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Cloud-Based VDI Market Trends:

The emerging trend of virtualization and digitalization across industries is primarily driving the cloud-based VDI market. Besides this, the development of various advanced technologies in mobile devices and the increasing popularity of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) are further augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the inflating integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with virtual desktop infrastructure, especially in the healthcare sector, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the escalating usage of smartphones and handheld devices for enterprise computing services and the expanding demand for cloud computing to improve centralized management, server accessibility, data security, workforce mobility, database storage, etc., are expected to propel the cloud-based VDI market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Citrix Systems Inc.

• Dell Inc.

• Hp Inc.

• International Business Machines

• Microsoft Corporation

• NComputing Co. Ltd.

• Rackspace Us Inc.

• Vmware Inc.

Breakup by Deployment Type:

• Private

• Public

• Hybrid

Breakup by End-User:

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare

• Telecom and IT

• Education

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

