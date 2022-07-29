Smart Toys Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 20% Through 2026

Smart Toys Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Smart Toys Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Smart Toys Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart toys market size is expected to reach $29.70 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.39%. According to the smart toys market forecast, increasing awareness of technology-led education in the smart toys market is expected to propel the smart toys industry growth in the forecast period.

The smart toys market consists of the sales of smart toys by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to toys with the ability to connect to the internet to gather information and interact with their users. These are intelligent and smart toys designed to self-configure and connect to the existing Internet using a wireless network such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth technology.

Global Smart Toys Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Major companies operating in the smart toys sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in September 2020, PlayShifu launched a new augmented reality (AR) globe, Orboot Dinos. This new toy, when used with the supported app using AR technology, will superimpose animals from the prehistoric world. The dinosaurs will come to life in 3D by scanning the globe with the app. It will include games with 500+ incredible facts for interacting with the walking-talking dinosaurs. These technological innovations will help the smart toy market grow faster.

Global Smart Toys Market Segments

The global smart toys market is segmented:

By Technology: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Other Technologies (NFC and RFID)

By Distribution Channel: Online Market, Specialty Stores, Toy Shops

By Type: Robots, Interactive Games, Educational Robots

By Interfacing Device: Smartphone-Connected Toys, Tablet-Connected Toys, Console-Connected Toys, App-Connected Drones

By End User: Toddlers, Pre-Schoolers, School-Going, Stripling

By Geography: The global smart toys market analysis is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Smart Toys Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart toys global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the smart toys global market, smart toys global market share, smart toys market segments and geographies, smart toys market players, smart toys market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The smart toys market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Smart Toys Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: KNEX Industries Inc., The Lego Group, Mattel Inc., Hasbro Inc., JAKKS Pacific Inc., Robofi LLC, Primo Toys, Leapfrog Enterprises Inc., Sega Toys Co., Ltd., Pillar Learning, Dream International, and Leapfrog Entertainment.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

