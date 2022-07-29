Automotive Regenerative Braking Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 17% Through 2026

Automotive Regenerative Braking Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Regenerative Braking Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Regenerative Braking Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive regenerative braking market size is expected to reach $8.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.15%. The increase in sales of electric vehicles across the globe is contributing to automotive regenerative braking market growth.

The automotive regenerative braking market consists of sales of automotive regenerative braking by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a type of kinetic energy recovery system designed to transfer the kinetic energy of an object in motion into stored energy to slow the vehicle down and increase fuel efficiency. This electric energy is stored in the energy storage unit of the vehicle, and it is utilized in various applications of the vehicle, such as headlights, start-stop function, and powering the interior electronics. Automotive regenerative braking devices are used to increase fuel efficiency and the range of the vehicle.

Global Automotive Regenerative Braking Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend shaping the automotive regenerative braking market outlook. The companies operating in the automotive regenerative braking systems market are developing innovative systems with greater energy recovery and increasing the driving range of electric vehicles. For instance, in January 2021, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a Germany-based developer and supplier of systems for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, launched a new brake control system that optimises the recovery of energy during braking and increases the driving range of the vehicle.

Global Automotive Regenerative Braking Market Segments

By Type: Electric Regenerative Braking System, Hydraulic Regenerative Braking System, Kinetic Regenerative Braking System

By Propulsion: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

By Application: Two Wheelers, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Others

By Geography: The global automotive regenerative braking market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Regenerative Braking Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive regenerative braking market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive regenerative braking market, automotive regenerative braking global market share, automotive regenerative braking market segments and geographies, automotive regenerative braking global market players, automotive regenerative braking market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Automotive Regenerative Braking Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Mazda Motor Corp., Toyota Motor Corporation, ADVICS CO., LTD., Faurecia, Autoliv Inc., Punch Powertrain, Aisin Seiki, TRW, Eaton Corporation PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Bosch Mobility Solutions, and Punch Powertrain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

