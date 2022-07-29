Commercial Greenhouse Market to Exhibit US$ 53.7 Billion during 2022-2027 | CAGR 10.77%

Commercial Greenhouse Market

The global commercial greenhouse market reached a value of US$ 28.9 Billion in 2021 & expects to reach US$ 53.7 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 10.77% during 2022-27.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Commercial Greenhouse Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global commercial greenhouse market size.

The global commercial greenhouse market reached a value of US$ 28.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 53.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.77% during 2022-2027. Commercial greenhouse refers to high-tech structures outfitted to produce fruits, vegetables, and flowers that require specific temperature conditions. There are two types of commercial greenhouse, namely free-standing and gutter-connected greenhouses. These structures can efficiently control various environmental factors to promote crop yield, such as humidity, temperature, ventilation, irrigation, light exposure and fertilization. In addition to this, a greenhouse is built with transparent roofs and walls to allow sunlight to pass through for photosynthesis.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growth of the commercial greenhouse market is primarily being driven by a significant rise in the global population. This has led to the widespread adoption of commercial greenhouse to provide high yield to meet the escalating food demand. Additionally, the lack of cultivable land and unpredictable climate changes are further supporting the market growth. Moreover, the emerging trend of rooftop farming and shifting preference toward fresh and organic food products are propelling the market growth. Continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce precision technology with environment control facilities are creating a positive outlook for the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Richel Group SA

• Certhon

• Argus Control System Ltd

• Logiqs

• Lumigrow

• Keder Greenhouse

• Agra Tech Inc

• Hort Americas

• Heliospectra AB

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type:

• Free-standing Greenhouses

• Gutter-connected Greenhouses

Market Breakup by Material Used:

• Glass Green House

o Horticulture Glass

o Others Greenhouse Glass

• Plastic Green House

o Polyethylene

o Polycarbonate

o Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Market Breakup by Technology:

• Heating System

• Cooling System

• Others

Market Breakup by Crop:

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Flowers and Ornamentals

• Nursery Crops

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

