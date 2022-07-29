Confectionery Market to Exhibit US$ 221.7 Billion during 2022-2027 | CAGR 3.67%

Confectionery Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Confectionery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global confectionery market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global confectionery market reached a value of US$ 177.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 221.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.67% during 2022-2027. Confectionery products represent a broad category of food items rich in sugar and other artificial sweeteners. They are prepared by using various ingredients, such as glucose syrups, saccharin, corn syrup, milk products, aspartame, sucrose derivatives, etc., that act as thickeners, foaming, stabilizers, and gelling agents. These compounds are similar to sugar in terms of texture, taste, interaction with ingredients, etc. Confectionery products are generally low in micronutrients and high in calories. Some of the commonly available variants include cookies, chocolates, bakery items, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) products is primarily driving the confectionery market. Additionally, the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as obesity and diabetes, is augmenting the adoption of functional confectionery that includes items made using minerals, vitamins, cannabidiol (CBD), fiber, protein, omega-3s, probiotics, and energy supplements without calories and sugar. This, in turn, is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the inflating popularity of nutraceuticals and sports nutrition is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the leading manufacturers are introducing gluten-free and organic confectionary with no additives and preservatives as well as reduced allergens, which is positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, numerous advancements in ambient storage conditions and the introduction of anti-microbial packaging solutions are anticipated to fuel the confectionery market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG

• Crown Confectionery

• Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd.

• Ferrero International S.A.

• HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG

• Mars Incorporated

• Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd

• Mondelz International Inc.

• Nestle S.A.

• Parle Products Pvt. Ltd

• The Hershey Company

• The Kraft Heinz Company

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Hard-boiled Sweets

• Mints

• Gums and Jellies

• Chocolate

• Caramels and Toffees

• Medicated Confectionery

• Fine Bakery Wares

• Others

Breakup by Age Group:

• Children

• Adult

• Geriatric

Breakup by Price Point:

• Economy

• Mid-range

• Luxury

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Pharmaceutical and Drug Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

