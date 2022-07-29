Global Rice Market Expected to Exhibit a CAGR of 2.90% during 2022-2027

Rice Market

The global rice market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.90% during 2022-2027.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Rice Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry.

Rice is a starchy grain extracted from Oryza sativa, an annual marsh grass, which is cultivated in warm climates. It is available in several variants, such as red rice, arborio rice, black rice, brown rice, etc. Rice is an important source of dietary carbohydrates and is rich in fiber and protein. It is also effective in maintaining proper blood glucose and insulin levels in the body. Additionally, rice is gluten-free and contains protective compounds, including flavonoids, which help in treating heart diseases, gastric pancreatic, and cancer, and proves beneficial for people suffering from coeliac disease and type 2 diabetes. Consequently, it is extensively consumed by individuals across countries.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Rice Market Trends:

The escalating product need in the food and beverage (F&B) sector to prepare dishes of several cuisines is primarily driving the rice market. In addition to this, the introduction of new rice brands by key market players to attract health-conscious individuals is also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the growing consumption of brown rice, owing to the expanding consumer awareness towards the importance of healthy eating habits, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the rising production of ready-to-cook rice items is also bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the development of advanced planting and cultivation technologies to produce higher yields and the launch of numerous online and offline distribution channels to augment supply chains are expected to stimulate the rice market growth over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC (AB InBev)

• Bunge Limited

• California Family Foods

• Cargill Incorporated

• Farmers' Rice Cooperative

• ITC Limited

• KRBL Limited

• Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

• LT Foods Ltd.

• Riceland Foods Inc.

• Riviana Foods Inc. (Ebro Foods S.A.)

• Tamaki Rice Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Regular

• Aromatic

Breakup by Type:

• Red Rice

• Arborio Rice

• Black Rice

• Grain Fragrance Rice

• Brown Rice

• Rosematta Rice

• Grain Parboiled Rice

• Sushi Rice

• Others

Breakup by Grain Size:

• Long Grain

• Medium Grain

• Short Grain

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline Stores

• Online Stores

Breakup by Application:

• Food

• Feed

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

