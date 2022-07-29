India Biofertilizer Market Expected to Exhibit a CAGR of 15.89% during 2022-2027

India Biofertilizer Market

The Indian biofertilizer market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.89% during 2022-2027. Based on type, crop, microorganism, and mode of application.

The India biofertilizer market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.89% during 2022-2027. Biofertilizers refer to natural fertilizers made using biological waste materials. Some commonly used biofertilizers include rhizobium, azotobacter, azospirillum, and blue-green algae (BGA). They contain living microbes that assist in decomposing organic matter and mineralizing the soil by breaking down complex minerals and facilitating easy absorption by plants. Unlike chemical fertilizers that provide direct nutrition to plants, biofertilizers help enhance the overall soil fertility and enrich the soil with nutrients to promote healthy plant growth. They prevent the growth of pathogens, thereby eliminating crop diseases and stimulating the growth of seeds, plants, and soil by supplying nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), and other nutrients. In recent years, biofertilizers have gained immense traction in India due to their environment-friendliness, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness.

India Biofertilizer Market Trends:

Chemical fertilizers can enter the food chain, damage the fertility of the soil, and spread hazardous diseases. As a result, the surging environmental concerns and the growing awareness regarding the harmful effects of chemical fertilizers represent the primary factors escalating the demand for biofertilizers in India. Besides this, the emerging trend of organic farming is another major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, with the escalating food demand and expanding population across the country, the Government of India (GOI) is focusing on improving the food cultivation techniques. In line with this, several favourable initiatives undertaken by governing agencies to educate farmers about the benefits of sustainable farming practices and organic agrochemicals to enhance overall yield have positively influenced the market growth. Furthermore, the shifting inclination toward organic food products and chemical-free produce due to the growing health consciousness among consumers has augmented the demand for biofertilizers. Other factors, including the significant growth in the agriculture sector, shifting lifestyle preferences, inflating consumer expenditure capacities, increasing adoption of modern farming methods, technological advancements, and product innovations, are also providing a positive thrust to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Nitrogen-Fixing Biofertilizers

• Phosphate-Fixing Biofertilizers

• Others

Breakup by Crop:

• Cereals and Grains

• Pulses and Oilseeds

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Others

Breakup by Microorganism:

• Cyanobacter

• Rhizobium

• Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria

• Azotobacter

• Others

Breakup by Mode of Application:

• Seed Treatment

• Soil Treatment

• Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

