Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) Market Research Report to 2027: A $1+ Billion Opportunity – IMARCGroup.com

The global calcium chloride market to reach US$ 1.57 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.41% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Calcium Chloride Market Research Report, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global calcium chloride market size reached US$ 1.13 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 1.57 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.41% during 2022-2027.

High solubility is a property of the inorganic substance calcium chloride. Its chemical formula is CaCl2, and it is an ionic calcium and chlorine molecule. The hydrochloric acid and calcium hydroxide reaction gives the crystalline solid its distinctive white colour. Because of its hygroscopic characteristics, it is being used more frequently as a desiccant in water treatment facilities to maintain a constant level of dryness. It is utilised in the creation of polymers, concrete, paint, and medications in addition to being a de-icing, food processing, and dust control agent.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Calcium Chloride Industry Trends and Drivers:

The construction industry's rising use of calcium chloride as a concrete accelerator, which helps to provide high initial strength by accelerating the hydration process, is the main factor driving the global market. It is projected that a significant increase in construction activity, particularly in developing nations, will spur market expansion. In addition, the compound is used in the mining industry as a maintenance component for the building of haul roads. This can be ascribed to calcium chloride's deliquescent property, which allows it to absorb moisture from the air and increase the density of the road.

Additionally, it finds extensive applications as a de-icing agent on the roads, sidewalks and pavements during winters to lower the freezing point of water. The market is further driven by the extensive applications of calcium chloride across the food and beverages sector in the preparation of beer, cheese and canned fruits and vegetables

Global Calcium Chloride Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OxyChem)

Tetra Chemicals

B. J. Services

Solvay S.A.

Tangshan Sanyou Group Co., Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Application, Raw Material, Grade and Region.

Market Segmentation by Product Type:

1. Liquid

2. Hydrated Solid

3. Anhydrous Solid

Market Segmentation by Application:

1. De-Icing

2. Dust Control and Road Stabilization

3. Drilling Fluids

4. Construction

5. Industrial Processing

6. Others

Market Segmentation by Raw Material:

1. Natural Brine

2. Solvay Process (by-product)

3. Limestone and HCL

4. Others

Market Segmentation by Grade:

1. Food Grade

2. Industrial Grade

Market Segmentation by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

