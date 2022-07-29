Ophthalmic Ultrasound System Market: Rising Cases of Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy are Creating Growth Opportunity

global ophthalmic ultrasound system market reported a large market size in 2020, which is expected to expand significantly in 2028

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound System Market report published by Reports and Data is a concise summary on the Ophthalmic Ultrasound System industry and offers deep insights into the industry’s core structure and mechanism. The report digs into the key segments and sub-segments of the industry and offers a thorough study of the industry’s leading regional markets, competitive scenario, product and application segments, technology landscape, sales & distribution networks, and key industry statistics. Market insights included in the report have been compiled through extensive research, detailed market surveys, and expert interviews.

Market Dynamics:

Persistent increase in geriatric population and development of ophthalmology products due to continuous research and development activities are expected to accelerate market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, a growing population (especially the aged group) suffering from eye disorders, cataract, eye dryness, redness, and vision impairment is also driving the market. According to WHO data, about 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment.

Further, rising air pollution in big cities is eroding eye health, which can cause dry eye syndrome, eye discomfort, and conjunctivitis. This has increased the number of patients visiting OPDs (Outpatient Department) and created demand for ophthalmic ultrasound system for treatment. Growing prevalence of diabetes leading to increased incidence of cataracts, and rising cases of proliferative diabetic retinopathy are creating opportunities for market growth.

However, high price associated with advanced ophthalmology systems and high medical costs can restrain the market over the projected timeframe.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Ophthalmic Ultrasound System market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Escalon Medical Corporation

Appasamy Associates

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

AMETEK, Inc.

MicroMedical Devices, Inc.

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Quantel Medical

Ellex Medical Laser Ltd.

Halma PLC

Optos PLC

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Ophthalmic Ultrasound System Market Segmentation:

By Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

A-Scan

B-Scan

Combined Scan

Pachymeter

Ultrasound Bio Microscope (UBM)

By Modality (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Portable

Standalone

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

