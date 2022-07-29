Wine Market Report 2022-27, Industry Size, Share, Price Trends, Growth Analysis and Global Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Wine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global wine market size reached US$ 430.54 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 605.22 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.70% during 2022-2027.

Wine is an alcoholic beverage that is acquired from fermented grapes. It can be of various types, such as still wine, sparkling wine, fortified wine, etc. Wine variants comprise of water, acids, alcohol, sugar, aromatics, tannins, calcium carbonate, potassium sorbate, sulfur dioxide, and potassium metabisulfite. They are extensively used for consumption and cooking purposes as they enhance the flavor and color of finished dishes. Wine drinks are a rich source of antioxidants and help in managing bad cholesterol, reducing the risk of cancer, and preventing cell damage. As a result, they are in high demand among consumers across the globe.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Wine Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising product premiumization in the food and beverages (F&B) sector and the increasing inclination of buyers towards new exotic flavors are primarily driving the global wine market. Additionally, the strategic collaborations amongst the key players to launch several new variants, including cannabis-infused wines, for catering to the shifting preferences of the masses are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the expanding adoption of Western cultures and the emerging trend of alcohol socialization among global consumers are also positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the inflating popularity of e-commerce channels for buying alcohol is expected to augment the wine market over the forecasted period.

Download free sample brochure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wine-market/requestsample

Global Wine Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Accolade Wines, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Limited, Bronco Wine Company, Castel Frères, Chapel Down Group PLC, Constellation Brands Inc., E. & J. Gallo Winery, Foley Family Wines, Pernod Ricard, The Wine Group and Treasury Wine Estates Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type, color and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Still Wine

• Sparkling Wine

• Fortified Wine and Vermouth

Breakup by Color:

• Red Wine

• Rose Wine

• White Wine

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Off-Trade

o Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

o Specialty Stores

o Online Stores

o Others

• On-Trade

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3c7TLcd

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

Infertility Treatment Devices Market Report: https://tinyurl.com/2p8ny72w

Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Market Report: https://tinyurl.com/2p8meccz

Steel Market Report: https://tinyurl.com/4ptwjkcp

Herbal Toothcare Market Report: https://tinyurl.com/5ytr27em

Acoustic Insulation Market Report: https://tinyurl.com/yc2n5tsn

Bespoke Units Market Report: https://tinyurl.com/2j27vcn3

Pipeline Integrity Management Market Report: https://tinyurl.com/2p92sz8t

IoT Testing Market Report: https://tinyurl.com/38pkvukr

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.