Closed MRI Systems Market is Expected to Expand Significantly by 2028 at a Rapid Revenue Growth Rate

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Closed MRI Systems Market report published by Reports and Data is a concise summary on the Closed MRI Systems industry and offers deep insights into the industry’s core structure and mechanism. The report digs into the key segments and sub-segments of the industry and offers a thorough study of the industry’s leading regional markets, competitive scenario, product and application segments, technology landscape, sales & distribution networks, and key industry statistics. Market insights included in the report have been compiled through extensive research, detailed market surveys, and expert interviews.

Market Dynamics:

Main factors to positively influence development of this market are increased understanding about the advantages of early diagnosis of diseases, technical advances leading to the substitution of low-field MRI systems with high-field MRI systems, and creation of new helium reservoirs. On the other hand, rising prices of MRI systems, incompatibility of MRI systems in some hospitals, and decreasing rate of compensation for MRI procedures are likely to restrict development of this market to a certain extent.

Advances in MRI techniques, like superconducting magnets, high-level MRIs, and software applications, are generating interest among academic institutions, research labs, clinics, and doctors. In particular, introduction of MRI-compatible pacemakers would greatly expand the number of patients qualifying for MRI procedures. Development of MRI systems in mature economies, such as North America and Europe, is motivated primarily by substitution. Primary reasons responsible for the recent wave of replacement include launch of MRI scanners with larger patient bores and modification of old MRI devices with optimal use.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Closed MRI Systems market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Phillips

Hitachi

Canon Medical Systems

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Closed MRI Systems Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Low-To-Mid Field

High Field

Very High Field

Ultra-High Field

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Brain

Spine

Cardiac

Breast

Abdominal

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

