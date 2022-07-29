Submit Release
Oklahoma Assistant Attorney General Receives Outstanding Attorney Award in Capital and Complex Homicide Cases 2020-2022

OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor is pleased to announce that Oklahoma Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Crabb was recognized as a 2020-2022 Outstanding Advocate in Capital Cases by the Association of Government Attorneys in Capital Litigation (AGACL) at its annual conference in New Orleans, Louisiana.   

Ms. Crabb serves as Chief of the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Capital Appeals Unit. In this capacity, Ms. Crabb has argued numerous cases before the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals and the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals. As Capital Chief, Ms. Crabb has provided invaluable mentorship and guidance to the State’s junior capital attorneys in honing their craft. In addition, Ms. Crabb represented the State in several cases, many resulting in evidentiary hearings dealing with the impact of McGirt v. Oklahoma.

“This award is a testament to Ms. Crabb’s professionalism and tireless dedication to our justice system, to the families of murder victims, and to the safety of all Oklahomans,” said Attorney General O’Connor. “Ms. Crabb is a worthy recipient of the outstanding advocacy award and we celebrate this great recognition with her.”

After attending the University of Texas School of Law, Ms. Crabb began working for the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office in criminal appeals in 2004. She has spent the past 14 years working on capital cases and was appointed Chief of the Capital Appeals Unit in 2018.

