North America dominated the Medical Tapes and Bandages Market and is Expected to Register Significant CAGR by 2028

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market report published by Reports and Data is a concise summary on the Medical Tapes and Bandages industry and offers deep insights into the industry’s core structure and mechanism. The report digs into the key segments and sub-segments of the industry and offers a thorough study of the industry’s leading regional markets, competitive scenario, product and application segments, technology landscape, sales & distribution networks, and key industry statistics. Market insights included in the report have been compiled through extensive research, detailed market surveys, and expert interviews.

Market Dynamics:

The potentially increasing prevalence of chronic disorders among people, rapid population growth due to low mortality rates, and the risk of autoimmune diseases have all had an impact on market demand for medical supplies. Improved protection against microbial infection and resistance against post-surgery complications promotes the use of medical tapes and bandages in hospitals, dedicated clinics and at home. As recorded by the CDC in 2017, changing lifestyles and eating habits have triggered the rise of non-communicable diseases in developing countries with a large population. An elaborated study by the WHO reported approximately more than a million deaths by diabetes worldwide. The high prevalence of these chronic diseases in younger generations has predominantly increased the need for wound care and dressing products, including gauze, tapes, bandages, hydrogel, and alginate.

Increased incidences of traffic accidents, trauma, and second and third-degree burns have benefited the market in many countries, including Finland, China, and Australia, which reported the highest number of these cases. Furthermore, advanced medical research facilities have dedicated time and knowledge to the invention of elastic and orthopaedic bandages that have witnessed a huge adoption rate worldwide. The increasing choice of elective surgeries to reduce body fat and perform procedures such as breast biopsy, appendectomy, and C-section has further boosted the market.

North America Accounts For Largest Revenue Share In Medical Tapes and Bandages Market:

North America dominated the market with the largest annual share in 2020 and is expected to register significant growth over the projected timeline owing to an increase in road accidents and rising sports injuries. Presence of several key players and advanced healthcare facilities with variety of surgical choices available to treat chronic diseases in the region will actively drive the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Medical Tapes and Bandages market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Smith & Nephew PLC

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Ethicon Inc. (JOHNSON & JOHNSON)

Medtronic

Merck 3M Company

Beiersdorf AG

Urgo Medical

Dynarex Corporation

Winner Medical Group, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Cardinal Health

3L Medicinal Products Group

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Paul Hartmann AG

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Medical Tapes

Cotton

Silk

Polyester

Other Fabric Tapes

Medical Bandages

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Surgical Wounds

Traumatic and Laceration Wounds

Burns

Ulcers

Sport Injuries

Other Wounds

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

